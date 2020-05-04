ORLANDO, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is delighted to announce that Harsh Chugh, a strategic financial leader, has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Harsh joins PlanSource with over 20 years of experience in finance, operations and management consulting. He has worked across several industries, including technology, telecommunications and financial services. Most recently, Harsh was VP and Functional COO for Global Markets with IBM.



As CFO, Harsh will lead the finance, accounting and treasury teams as the company achieves unprecedented growth and expansion. In 2019, PlanSource had 33 percent year-over-year growth in new business bookings and more than 1,500 new employers, associations and third-party resellers.

“There were several things that made PlanSource an exciting opportunity: the high growth expectation, the vibrancy and humble nature of the leadership team and the trust and enthusiasm of being a part of the Vista portfolio,” said Harsh. “It’s exciting to have an opportunity to be a part of the growth story and to contribute as CFO. It’s clear that the leadership team truly cares about their employees and their families, and that is incredibly important to me.”

Harsh joins PlanSource from IBM, where he held various leadership positions, most recently as functional Chief Operating Officer for global sales-driving sales operations and transformation. Prior to this role, Harsh operated as CFO & COO of its Digital Business Group, driving digital transformation across the organization. Harsh was part of IBM’s Acceleration Team, a select group of “Top 300+ Leaders” nominated by IBM’s CEO. Harsh has seen tremendous success within IBM and held several leadership roles within Finance, including Investor Relations, Regional CFO, Corporate Development and Treasury. In his tenure at IBM, he led several capital markets, partnership, joint venture and M&A transactions across several markets. Harsh has lived and worked in the U.S., China, India and Singapore.

“I am thrilled to have Harsh join the PlanSource family at an exciting time in our company’s history,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “ His experience driving digital transformation will be a tremendous value for our company and set us up for continued success.”

In the last five years, PlanSource has more than doubled its number of employees and had a compound annual growth rate of 31 percent. Early in 2019, PlanSource was acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

