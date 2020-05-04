TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:30am Eastern Time to report first quarter ended March 31, 2020 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



Thursday May 14 th @ 8:30amET

From the US: 877-407-9208 International: 201-493-6784 Israel: 1 809 406 247 Conference ID: 13703295 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ubiyng5a



About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 597-6979