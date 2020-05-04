BOSTON, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, announced today the appointment of Stephen M. Migausky as Senior Vice President, Legal and General Counsel. In this new role, Mr. Migausky will lead the Company’s legal organization, including corporate governance and compliance functions.



“As we continue to grow, prepare for later stage clinical trials, bolster the pipeline, and transition to a publicly-traded company, Steve’s expertise as a senior legal counselor will greatly benefit Imara both strategically and tactically,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Steve will play a critical role shaping our internal legal function, advising the Board and leadership team on legal and corporate governance issues, and help define our strategy as we continue to execute our clinical development plans.”

Prior to joining Imara, Mr. Migausky served as General Counsel at ArQule, Inc., a publicly traded company, where he led the legal and compliance function over the past two years and served as a key advisor in the company’s acquisition by Merck for $2.7 billion. Previously, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. where he was responsible for SEC reporting and corporate law. Mr. Migausky began his legal career as a corporate attorney at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Mr. Migausky earned a B.A. in economics and history from Colby College and his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.

“I have been impressed with the strength of Imara’s corporate strategy and the leadership team’s vision for bringing potentially disease-modifying therapies to those with blood disorders,” said Mr. Migausky. “I am honored to join Imara at this pivotal point in the company’s evolution as a newly public company, and look forward to advising the team around strategy and key legal issues to ensure corporate compliance and to protect the interests of the company and its stakeholders.”

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, known as hemoglobinopathies. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s prospectus filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

