TORONTO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX : CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the development of its 5.1Moz* Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ghanaian Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) approves Cardinal’s Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”), granting its Permit for development of the Namdini Gold Project



Positive impact of strengthened gold price on project economics



COVID-19 protective measures in place

PROJECT PERMITS AND APPROVAL STATUS

July 2018 – Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) development and documentation process initiated

July 2018 – Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) development and documentation process initiated

December 2019 - Cardinal submitted its Draft EIS for development of the Namdini Project with Ghanaian EPA

January 2020 - Ghanaian Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed its review of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the development of the Namdini Project. The EIS was revised as needed and re-submitted in March 2020

February 2020 - Relocation Action Plan (RAP) was approved. The RAP was developed over an extended period, inclusive of extensive consultation with the Project Affected People (PAP) and several levels of the Government. It was signed off by all PAP and subsequently approved by the Ghanaian Minerals Commission

February 2020 - Water License was granted. Permits the use of water for construction and mine operations purposes

April 2020 - Ghanaian EPA approves Cardinal's EIS, granting its Permit for the development of the Namdini Gold Project

PROJECT FLY-THROUGH

The Company has completed a project fly-through at Namdini, this can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.cardinalresources.com.au .

PROJECT ECONOMIC OUTCOMES

Following release of the Feasibility Study and accompanying NI43-101 Technical Report (ASX/TSX Press Release dated 28 October and 28 November 2019 respectively) the gold price has traded within the range of USD$1,452 to USD$1,757 per ounce.

The Feasibility Study evaluated the Namdini project outcomes at a gold price of USD$1,350 per ounce, but also presented gold price sensitivities from USD$1,150 per ounce and up to USD$1,550 per ounce which Cardinal has set out in Table 1.



Table 1 – Namdini Project Feasibility Study Outcomes (ASX/TSX Press Release dated 28 October and 28 November 2019 respectively)

Project Financial Model



Gold Price US$ / oz 1,150 1,350 1,550 Capital Cost

(including $42M contingency) US$ M 390 390 390 All in Sustaining Costs (AISC)1 Starter Pit US$ / oz 585 585 585 Life of Mine (15 years) US$ / oz 895 895 895 Total Project Payback months 33 21 9 Pre-Tax NPV5% US$ M 406 914 1,438 Pre-Tax IRR % 26 43 57 1 Cash Costs + Royalties + Levies + Life of Mine Sustaining Capital Costs (World Gold Council Standard).

Royalties calculated at a rate of 5.5% at USD$1,350/oz and 6.0% at USD$1,550/oz and a corporate tax rate of 32.5%;

both subject to negotiation.

The forecast financial information set out above in Table 1 was initially contained in Cardinal’s Feasibility Study (refer Cardinal’s ASX Announcement (ASX:CDV) of 28 October 2019 titled “Feasibility Study Confirms Namdini as Tier One Gold Project”. Cardinal confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the above forecast financial information in the Feasibility Study continue to apply and have not materially changed.

CORPORATE ACTIVITY

Please refer to the company’s announcements of 16 March 2020 and 30 March 2020 in relation to the recent approach from Nord Gold.

The Company continues to work with the Special Purpose Committee to review all strategic alternatives.

COVID-19

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of the Company's sites or offices and a comprehensive response plan is in place to ensure the protection of our staff and contractors. The safety of our people, their families and the communities in which we operate are, and will always be Cardinal’s first priority. The challenges of COVID-19 are constantly changing and we remain flexible and united in our responses to maintain staff safety.

All international travel into Ghana remains suspended, while on the ground in Ghana, the workforce has been reduced to key personnel only. Work from home operating procedures have been established where possible while site-based staff continue to operate in limited capacities. Although fieldwork has been scaled back, the Namdini Project Team is still actively working on adding value to the project.

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project and released its Feasibility Study on October 28, 2019.

The Company announced completion of the Feasibility Study (FS), which was released October 28, 2019. The technical report on the FS, prepared in accordance with NI 43‐101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, was issued on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on November 28, 2019.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of October 15, 2019, and included in in the Company’s completed Feasibility dated October 28, 2019 and the information on the drill results noted in this announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

*The Namdini Project has a published gold Ore Reserve of 5.1 Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), inclusive of 0.4 Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7 Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off).

ASX Listing Rule 5.23.2

This report contains information extracted from the following reports which are available for viewing on the Company’s website www.cardinalresources.com.au :

28 Nov 2019 Cardinal Files Feasibility Study NI 43‐101 Technical Report

28 Oct 2019 Feasibility Study Confirms Namdini as Tier One Gold Project

15 Oct 2019 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement

18 Apr 2019 Addendum to Namdini Ore Reserve Press Release

03 Apr 2019 Cardinal’s Namdini Ore Reserve Now 5.1 Moz

27 Mar 2019 Cardinal Intercepts High‐Grade Shallow Gold at Ndongo East

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report relating to exploration activities and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the exploration activities in those market announcements continue to apply and have not been changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Cardinal is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.



