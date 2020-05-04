Selbyville, Delaware, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Automotive Fastener Market by Product (Threaded [Nuts, Bolts, Washers], Non-Threaded), Materials (Steel, Plastics), Characteristic (Permanent, Non-Permanent), Distribution (Automotive OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive fasteners will reach $20 billion by 2026.

The thriving automotive industry and fundamental requirement of fasteners in all vehicles will advance the market development. In addition, mechanical enhancements and improvement in quality and toughness of fasteners are some aspects impacting the market demand. The simplicity of replacing these clasps from automobiles makes it considerably more accommodating for the end-use consumers to get fasteners for their cars. Furthermore, the increasing awareness for decreased weight of the automobiles will support adoption for the use of lightweight fasteners over welding, which will bolster the market.

Based on the products, the market is grouped into threaded and non-threaded fasteners. Threaded fasteners are anticipated to grow at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period. It is further segmented as washers, nuts, bolts and few others such as studs, threaded inserts etc.

Based on materials, the automotive fastener market is classified into plastic, steel and few other metallic fasteners such as brass, aluminum, copper etc. The other metallic fastener materials such as brass are very popular in the market owing to its widespread use in adjoining various engine components and door clamps.

The characteristic of the automotive fasteners is expanded into non-permanent and permanent fasteners. Non-permanent clamps will observe dominance over the permanent ones due to their removable property. These are also very helpful during customization and modification activities of the vehicle.

As per distribution structure, the automotive fastener market is divided based on aftermarket and automotive OEMs. Automotive OEM is considered to garner a volume share over 45% in 2019 and will grow significantly.

According to applications, the industry is categorized into light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) and passenger cars. LCVs are probable to grow considerably in the recent years with a CAGR around 4% by 2026.

North America automotive fastener market is projected to cover more than 15% of the overall market by 2026. The ongoing and future automobile developments in the region will prove to be a main aspect surging the vehicle fastener market in the next few years.

The key competitors in the market are Fontana, Agrati Group, KAMAX, Shanghai Prime Machinery Company, Bulten AB, Sundram Fasteners Limited, IWT Inc., SFS Group, Westfield Fasteners, KOVA Fasteners, etc.

Some major findings of the automotive fastener market report include:

Easy replaceability of the product makes it convenient for the end use consumers to purchase only the parts required. This is expected to boost the automotive fastener demand in the automotive industry.

Threaded fasteners will witness the leading growth covering more than 80% market share in 2019.

will witness the leading growth covering more than 80% market share in 2019. Non-permanent and steel fasteners will be the leading fastener type owing to it’s their high resistance, flexibility and vast use across various automotive applications.

Asia Pacific followed by Europe is projected to dominate the product consumption due to the presence of huge numbers of automobile manufacturer in the regions.

