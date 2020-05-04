Oslo, Norway, 4 May 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), reference is made to the announcement on 28 April 2020 regarding the annual general meeting to be held on 19 May. Please find attached the proposal from the Election Committee.

The complete set of documents relating to the annual general meeting are available on www.vistin.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

