ATLANTA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report MMR Vaccine Link to COVID-19: Fewer Deaths and Milder Cases from SARS-CoV-2 in Measles-Rubella Vaccinated Populations reveals that while death rates from COVID-19 seem to vary wildly by country, they actually correlate closely with historical MMR vaccination rates.



Unlike most countries which only give MMR vaccines to children, Hong Kong, has extended many MMR vaccination programs to include adults. Hong Kong, with a population of 7.5 million people, has only seen four COVID-19 deaths.

Belgium, on the other hand, didn’t begin MMR vaccinations until 1985, and for the first ten years only gave one MMR vaccination per person not the recommended two. It wasn’t until 1995 that Belgium began giving two MMR vaccinations per person.

Even though Belgium has a population just 54% larger than Hong Kong, it has had a staggering 7,844 deaths from COVID-19, compared to Hong Kong’s four deaths.

Data analyst and principal investigator Jeff Gold discovered the correlation of MMR Vaccines to COVID-19 morbidity on March 18, 2020. Gold has continued evaluating epidemiological data about MMR vaccination programs from dozens of countries, with each of his findings verified by co-investigator Dr. Larry P. Tilley, a World Organization Advisory Board Member.

COVID-19 survivors are encouraged to join World Organization’s COVID-19 MMR Titer Study . Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can apply, even if asymptomatic. Tests will be administered at Quest Diagnostics laboratories across the United States.

Gold’s MMR vaccine research related to COVID-19 was first posted publicly on March 29, 2020, the same day the NIH forwarded his findings to its COVID-19 Research Team. Corroborating biological evidence was published twelve days later on April 10, 2020 by a team of neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

