Klövern AB (publ) (the “Issuer”) today announces the final results of its invitation dated 28 April 2020 to the holders of its outstanding bonds outlined below (together, the “Bonds”) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the “Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a tender information document dated 28 April 2020 (the “Tender Information Document”), available on the website of the Issuer (www.klovern.se).

At the expiration of the Tender Offer at 12:00 CEST on 4 May 2020, valid tender instructions of SEK 516 million in an aggregate nominal amount of Bonds were received pursuant to the Tender Offer. Details of tendered amount are set out below. The Issuer hereby announces that valid tender instructions of Bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of SEK 400 million received pursuant to the Tender Offer will be accepted for purchase by the Issuer on a pro-rata basis, however subject to the minimum denomination of SEK 1 million for the Bonds.

The Issuer furthermore announces that the New Financing Conditions (as defined in the Tender Information Document) have been met.

After the purchase, it is the intention of the Issuer to, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, release the security under the Bonds related to the property Solna Hilton 3 and transfer the security related to the property Solna Hilton 3 to become part of new long term bank financing arrangements.

The purchase price payable per Bond is as set out below, in addition to which the Issuer will pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the Bonds (in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds):

Description of the Bonds / ISIN / Offered Tendered Amount / Accepted Tender Amount / Outstanding Amount1 / Purchase Price

2017/2021 Sr Sec FRN - Loan no. 101 / SE0010546747 / SEK 400 million / SEK 400 million / SEK 450 million / 100.000%

After the Tender Offer has been completed and tendered Bonds have been cancelled.

Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on or about 6 May 2020.

Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) (the “Dealer Managers”). All tendering Bondholders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.

Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial: +46 (0)8- 23 56 23, dcm_admin@danskebank.se

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Swedbank AB (publ): +46 (0)8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This information is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the above mentioned contact person on 4 May 2020, at 13:15 CEST.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

