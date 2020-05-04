Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address: Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Please be informed that on 4 May 2020 Šiaulių Bankas AB received a decision of the Bank of Lithuania stating that, taking into account the COVID-19 situation, among all measures applied by the Bank of Lithuania, it was decided to postpone the entry into force of yet not effective buffer of other systemically important institutions. Therefore, the capital buffer of 1% of other systemically important institutions (the so-called O-SII buffer) previously established by Šiaulių Bankas AB will enter into force on 31 December 2021 and not on 31 December 2020 as established by the previous resolution.

The Bank is currently subject to a 9.4% gross capital adequacy ratio requirement. At the end of 2019, the actual gross capital adequacy ratio of Šiaulių bankas Group, which did not include the profit earned in 2019, amounted to 16.2%.