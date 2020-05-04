New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Disinfectants Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891092/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of health issues because of HAI and stringent regulations for ensuring disinfection in hospitals. In addition, increasing number of health issues because of HAI is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surface disinfectants market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The surface disinfectants market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Liquids

• Sprays

• Wipes



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising investments in the healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the surface disinfectants market growth during the next few years.

