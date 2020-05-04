DANBURY, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology--with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy--announced the commencement of site construction for its 1.4 megawatt SureSource 1500™ biofuels fuel cell project with the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department (SBMWD) in California. The project is expected to become commercially operational in December 2020.
Key highlights include:
“A few months ago, FuelCell Energy committed to executing on the build-out of our PPA backlog. That is exactly what we are doing. We are excited to enter the construction phase of our 1.4 megawatt project with the city of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department. The San Bernardino SureSource platform will utilize our utility-scale fuel cell power and heat platform, coupled with our proprietary engineered biogas treatment system," commented Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy. “The continuous power profile of our platforms makes them an excellent fit with wastewater treatment plants. Specifically, our fuel cell can operate at peak efficiency utilizing the on-site anaerobic digester gas while providing important thermal heat that enhances the treatment process. Perhaps most importantly, our platform will enable the reduction in usage of another flare.”
Miguel Guerrero, General Manager of the San Bernardino Municipal Water Department commented, “The FuelCell Energy fuel cell plant will produce renewable energy for the Water Department by using the biogas generated at the Water Reclamation Plant. Especially important to our city is the reduction of the flaring of the waste water treatment biogas, which is also a key element in the Department’s compliance plans with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.”
Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s anticipated financial results and statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations regarding the continuing development, commercialization and financing of its fuel cell technology and its business plans and strategies. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause such a difference include, without limitation, changes to projected deliveries and order flow, changes to production rate and product costs, general risks associated with product development, manufacturing, changes in the regulatory environment, customer strategies, ability to access certain markets, unanticipated manufacturing issues that impact power plant performance, changes in critical accounting policies, access to and ability to raise capital and attract financing, potential volatility of energy prices, disease outbreaks and pandemics such as the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), rapid technological change, competition, the Company’s ability to successfully implement its new business strategies and achieve its goals, the Company’s ability to achieve its sales plans and cost reduction targets, and the current implications of Covid-19, as well as other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in developing environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through our proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. We are working to expand the proprietary technologies that we have developed over the past five decades into new products, markets and geographies. Our mission and purpose remains to utilize our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell power plants to reduce the global environmental footprint of baseload power generation by providing environmentally responsible solutions for reliable electrical power, hot water, steam, chilling, hydrogen, microgrid applications, and carbon capture and, in so doing, drive demand for our products and services, thus realizing positive stockholder returns. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our systems answer the needs of diverse customers across several markets, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. We provide solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation and combined heat and power, with the differentiating ability to do so utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, Renewable Biogas (i.e., landfill gas, anaerobic digester gas), propane and various blends of such fuels. Our multi-fuel source capability is significantly enhanced by our proprietary gas-clean-up skid. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy.
SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.
|Contact:
|FuelCell Energy
|203.205.2491
|ir@fce.com
|Source: FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
Danbury, Connecticut, UNITED STATES
FCE Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: