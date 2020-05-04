Company Announcement no. 20/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 58,974 629.01 37,095,467 April 27, 2020 1,000 614.38 614,375 April 28, 2020 1,000 616.05 616,053 April 29, 2020 1,000 615.92 615,923 April 30, 2020 1,000 629.01 629,009 May 1, 2020 974 626.01 609,730 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 63,948 628.33 40,180,557

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 810,759 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 4.6m (approx. DKK 34.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment