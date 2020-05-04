LAVAL, Québec, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after market close on May 12, 2020. Savaria’s management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Investors and members of the media are invited to participate on a listen-only basis.



Conference call access:

Local Dial-in Numbers: (647) 427-7450 or (514) 807-9895

North American Toll-Free Number: 1 (888) 231-8191

Webcast URL (EN): https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1313966&tp_key=bee94a683c



About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland and United Kingdom), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 1,450 people globally and its plants are located across Canada in Laval and Magog (Québec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario) and Surrey (British Columbia), in the United States at Greenville (South Carolina), in Huizhou (China), in Milan (Italy) and in Newton Abbot (United Kingdom).