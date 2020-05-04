“In a world where hostile nation states work around-the-clock to compromise networks and infrastructure, Space Range fills the vital role of protecting space assets from the ground up – including complex ground stations and network transport facilities.”

HERNDON, Va., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today launches Space Range, a novel cybersecurity solution that leverages deep research on offensive cyber to help protect U.S. military, intelligence community and commercial space assets from virulent cyberattacks.



This video shows the new solution in action via a live cyberattack on a replicated satellite command and control (C2) system created safely within the ManTech Space Range. The replicated satellite hack showcases Space Range’s ability to find hidden vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and software bugs on precise network replications, empowering customers with the knowledge to prevent and defeat real-world attacks.

“Space is a war zone,” says Rick Wagner, president of ManTech’s Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group. “In a world where hostile nation states work around-the-clock to compromise networks and infrastructure, Space Range fills the vital role of protecting space assets from the ground up – including complex ground stations and network transport facilities.”

As Space Range evolves beyond this first phase, ManTech will expand solution capabilities to protect space systems from the full spectrum of potential cyberattacks.

About Space Range

ManTech’s Space Range is a reusable cybersecurity solution built using a Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) model. The solution enables customers to test vulnerabilities in their terrestrial and orbital networks by building exact replicas of their networks – including physics-based traffic shaping and link modeling, multiple processor architectures, and seamless integration of physical hardware-in-the-loop (HWIL). It also enables customers to train their cyber professionals to respond to real-world cyber threats, including malware, denial of service attacks, command intrusion, and payload hijacking.

Space Range leverages ManTech’s decades of experience supporting and protecting U.S. government agencies with advanced cyber and space technologies. The company developed and deployed the earliest cyber range in 2009 for the U.S. Department of Defense – a system that has since supported thousands of critical defense initiatives. Based on this success, ManTech in 2017 introduced ACREⓇ (Advanced Cyber Range Environment), the cybersecurity solution of choice for many of the world’s largest financial services institutions. ManTech’s support of our nation’s space program began with testing and engineering for the Hubble Space Telescope, and continues today with model-based systems engineering that helps ensure the reliability and security of launch, trajectory and recovery operations.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.466.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f90a3d58-1526-44b7-a1be-ab7f93a8c4bf