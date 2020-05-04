SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, announced today that the company has been named as one of Forrester SiriusDecisions' “Programs of the Year” (POY) honorees. Kenna will be honored during the Forrester SiriusDecisions Summit 2020 virtual event that will be held May 4-7, 2020.



Kenna was honored in the Marketing Executive and Emerging-Growth Companies category, awarded to organizations that demonstrate best-in-class marketing, sales, and product initiatives. Programs of the Year honorees were selected from a field of leading business-to-business organizations and have achieved significant and innovative results that were implemented across their revenue-generating functions.

As an honoree, Kenna will present its case study on their achievements, providing attendees with real-world examples of winning sales, marketing, and product strategies at the event. Jeremy Middleton, Head of Marketing Strategy & Operations at Kenna Security, will present on Thursday, May 7 at 11:10 a.m. EDT during the live virtual event. He will discuss how the company achieved significant and innovative results that were integrated across revenue-generating functions.

“At Kenna Security, we put our customers at the center of everything we do and that starts with the buyer’s journey for modern vulnerability management,” said Caroline Japic, chief marketing officer at Kenna Security. “We’ve built an elegant go-to-market engine that's effective in educating prospects and then engaging them when they are ready. Our streamlined martech stack, persona, target account, and messaging work has positioned us to drive growth. Working from this single version of the truth, we set clear goals, align the whole team around actions, and measure everything that matters. I’m so proud of this marketing team!”

The Summit is a must-attend event for B2B leaders in sales, marketing, and product in high-performing organizations. The event is packed with actionable insights and intensive learning experiences to help attendees better implement, operationalize, and justify their business initiatives.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, HSBC, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

