Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, as amended by the Amendment, Liberty Gold will receive for its interest Kinsley an aggregate of US$6,250,000 in cash and share value plus a 9.9% interest in Barrian post-consolidation1 (the “Transaction”).

Amended Terms of the Agreement:

Closing of the Transaction is subject to completion of a financing by Barrian and other customary conditions including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The purchase price will be paid in 3 stages over a 2-year period as follows:

Cal Everett, President, CEO and Director of Liberty Gold is to act as senior financial advisor to Barrian which will also include advising on adding to the Barrian management and exploration team.

1Prior to closing the Transaction, Barrian intends to complete a consolidation on the basis of two pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share.

Kinsley is a Carlin-Style gold project located 80 kilometres (“km”) south of the Nevada Gold Mines LLC Long Canyon gold mine. Historical production at Kinsley was sourced in the Dunderberg Shale, with 138,000 ounces (“oz”) averaging 1.4 grams per tonne of gold (“g/t Au”) produced from a run of mine oxide heap leach operation during a period of historically low gold prices. Near surface oxide gold targets remain in this target horizon. Liberty Gold discovered high-grade mineralization in an underlying unit, the Secret Canyon Shale, which yielded exceptional drill results as detailed below.

Secret Canyon Shale Target

Historical drill results from the Western Flank Zone hosted by in the Secret Canyon/Clarks Spring Shale unit include:

Hole ID (Az, Dip)

(degrees) From (metres "m") To

(m) Intercept1

(m) Au

(g/t) Au Cut-Off

(g/t) Hole Depth

(m) Zone Host Rock PK091CA (090, -70) 159.0 161.8 2.9 1.46 0.2 291.7 Western Flank Dunderberg and 231.5 233.8 2.3 0.71 0.2 and 255.1 291.7 36.6 8.53 0.2 Secret Cyn Shale including 276.5 284.0 7.6 29.4 5.0 PK127C2 (090, -66) 137.8 140.4 2.6 0.57 0.2 389.2 Western Flank Dunderberg and 233.8 236.8 3.0 0.37 0.2 Secret Cyn Shale and 268.8 270.4 1.5 0.68 0.2 and 276.5 318.1 41.7 6.85 0.2 incl 282.5 287.1 4.6 8.50 5.0 incl 301.0 309.5 8.5 16.3 5.0 incl 314.6 318.1 3.6 20.5 5.0 PK131C (110, -72) 229.2 232.3 3.0 0.36 0.2 398.4 Western Flank Secret Cyn Shale and 247.5 249.0 1.5 0.68 0.2 and 262.7 305.4 42.7 10.5 0.2 incl 276.5 299.3 22.9 18.3 5.0 PK132C (-90) 172.8 174.3 1.5 1.46 0.2 456.9 Western Flank Secret Cyn Shale and 249.6 303.0 53.3 7.53 0.2 incl 257.3 259.5 2.3 18.1 5.0 incl 269.4 292.3 22.9 14.9 5.0 and 324.3 331.9 7.6 4.67 0.2 incl 327.1 328.9 1.8 13.7 5.0 PK133C (270, -77) 206.3 210.9 4.6 0.46 0.2 413.6 Western Flank Dunderberg and 246.0 247.5 1.5 0.67 0.2 Secret Cyn Shale and 310.0 340.0 30.0 10.6 0.2 incl 322.2 338.6 16.5 16.1 5.0 PK137C** (120 -80) 253.9 282.9 29.0 21.3 0.2 282.8 Western Flank Secret Cyn Shale incl 259.7 264.6 4.9 46.4 5.0 incl 270.5 281.9 11.4 32.7 5.0 PK137CA3 (120,-80) 253.3 292.0 38.7 15.6 0.2 346.9 Western Flank Secret Cyn Shale incl 259.4 281.3 21.9 26.2 5.0 PK175CA (255, -78) 189.6 197.2 7.6 0.54 0.2 398.4 Western Flank Hamburg and 241.4 244.4 3.0 0.75 0.2 Secret Canyon and 287.1 332.8 45.7 6.19 0.2 including 299.9 319.1 19.2 13.8 5.0 PK186C (030, -79) 212.4 226.5 14.0 1.53 0.2 422.8 Western Flank Dunderberg and 252.4 256.6 4.3 0.36 0.2 and 273.4 313.0 39.6 10.1 0.2 Secret Cyn Shale incl 283.8 305.4 21.6 17.4 5.0 PK187C (145, -81) 133.8 140.5 6.7 3.09 0.2 364.8 Western Flank Dunderberg and 252.1 258.2 6.1 0.43 0.2 Secret Cyn Shale and 262.7 293.2 30.5 6.05 0.2 incl 274.3 282.5 8.2 8.10 5.0

1 True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

2 Reportable intercepts for PK126C and PK127C were revised slightly by increasing the minimum g/t*m in order to eliminate smaller and lower grade intervals. One additional "including" intercept was added to the table in PK127C.

3 PK 137C was lost near the bottom of the mineralized zone due to poor ground conditions higher in the hole. PK137CA was wedged off the same hole from above the mineralized zone using NQ tools and was completed through the mineralized zone immediately adjacent to PK137C.

Exploration in the Secret Canyon Shale by Liberty Gold focused on the West Flank Zone, which remains open for extension to the east and west. The Secret Canyon Shale underlies the entire 4000+ acre property at depth, with very few tests of the target and excellent potential for new discoveries in the same host rock horizon. For example, drill hole PK153, drilled 2 km to the south of the Western Flank Zone, yielded the following intercepts:

Hole ID (Az, Dip)

(degrees) From

(m) To

(m) Intercept1

(m) Au

(g/t) Au

Cut-Off

(g/t) Hole Depth

(m) Zone Host Rock PK153 (0, -90) 411.5 437.4 25.9 1.34 0.2 518.2 Secret Spot Secret Cyn Shale and 443.5 457.2 13.7 1.09 0.2 incl 451.1 452.6 1.5 5.03 5.0 and 469.4 475.5 6.1 0.21 0.2 and 477.0 483.1 6.1 3.02 0.2 incl 480.1 481.6 1.5 6.01 5.0

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and Geoscience for Liberty Gold and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.20 g/t. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Global (ALS) in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS is an Independent, ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

