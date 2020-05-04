Chalfont, PA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacap Systems Inc., leading processor and hardware-agnostic integrated payments provider, has partnered with RTO (Real Time Ordering), an experienced online ordering solutions provider for the hospitality industry, to deliver an integrated online-ordering solution that allows for consolidated in-store and online payments for Datacap’s base of POS partners.



The bulk of online ordering platforms available today offer payments in a silo such that the merchant has a separate merchant account, batching procedure and processing statement for their in-store and online payments. This puts the burden on the merchant to manually reconcile their payment transactions and often means that card tokens cannot be shared across channels such that the customer experience suffers because of an inability to make order adjustments at the Point of Sale. To solve for this, Datacap and RTO have partnered to allow the Point of Sale provider to utilize Datacap’s omnichannel, processor agnostic gateway, NETePay Hosted™, for both in-store and online payments.



Now, merchants can accept online orders through RTO utilizing the same payment processing platform they use in-store. This means one payment processing relationship, statement, batching procedure and card token group between in-store and online transactions.



“More so than ever, merchants are grasping the importance of engaging with their customers via on-demand online channels,” comments Justin Zeigler, Dir Product at Datacap Systems. “Now that online ordering adoption is sky-rocketing, merchants require integrated payment solutions that provide a consistent customer experience across all channels without sacrificing efficiency or processor flexibility.”



“Our goal is to make our customer's experience seamless,” says Emad Farraj President at RTO. “Being able to save a token in our system allows our Online Ordering Patrons the ability to save a card to a digital wallet. This allows them to checkout easier and faster. In addition, having that same token used on the POS allows the restaurant to modify the order and add a tip to the transaction seamlessly. Reconciling is no longer a messy process now that all payments are integrated together. Datacap has been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to rolling out this solution to many of our merchants.”



If your Point of Sale application isn't yet integrated to Datacap's NETePay Hosted platform for turn-key omnichannel payments or RTO for online ordering, contact us to get started today!





About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 37 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/



About RTO

RTO is a technology company servicing the hospitality industry with online ordering solutions that cater to restaurants individual needs. We are an experienced provider of corporate and franchise solutions, and is an industry leader in creating customized, integrated web sites that match each restaurant’s unique flavor.



Our focus on seamless transactions and complete customer service places us in the top echelon of online ordering providers. Learn more at www.realtimeordering.com

