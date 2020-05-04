TAMPA, FL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces its first tournament of the 2020 eSports Spring/Summer season, Insurgency, a first-person shooter featuring tactical team play set in environments in Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The digital event will be broadcast on Shadow Gaming’s Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/ on May 24. Gameplay highlights and full replays will be available after the event on Shadow Gaming’s YouTube channel bit.ly/3d3FJUb. For information about upcoming Shadow Gaming tournaments go to: http://shadowgamingtv.com/

The follow-up game to the award-winning Source mod, Insurgency is highly competitive and unforgivingly lethal, striking a balance between one-life gameplay and prolonged action. A team's survival depends upon securing crucial strongholds and destroying enemy supply in this multiplayer and cooperative Source Engine based experience. Ian Birnbaum of PC Gamer writes, “Of all the multiplayer shooters available right now, I find Insurgency’s style to be uniquely satisfying.” Brendan Sinclair of GamesIndustry.biz acclaims, “There’s a revolution going on in the game industry these days, and Insurgency is as appropriate (and appropriately named) an example of it as you’re likely to find.” The vivid atmospheric elements are sure to delight viewers while the coordination and teamwork required to be victorious will rally tournament entrants.

“New World Interactive is eager to support Shadow Gaming in its 2020 expansion plans.” According to Marketing & Communications Director Jon Higgins, "We at New World Interactive are proud to be partnering with Shadow Gaming to host our first major Insurgency: Sandstorm tournament [and] we are excited to be forging this closer relationship, and bring new experiences to our fans."

“We are looking forward to working with New World Interactive in this most exciting endeavor. Our team is ready to take Shadow Gaming to be a force in the eSports industry,” said Luis Arce, President of Shadow Gaming. “Insurgency offers a niche experience for a first-person shooter that is engaging for spectators and competitors alike.”

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://shadow-gaming-inc.myshopify.com/

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://eshadowgaming.com/

http://shadowgamingtv.com/

https://twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/

https://facebook.com/eShadowGaming