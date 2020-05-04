DEER PARK, Ill., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it has appointed Paul Stickler as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Stickler brings more than twenty-five years of pharmaceutical sales and marketing experience with a primary focus in orphan and neurology products. In the new role, he will be responsible for the expected launch of Eton’s orphan product Alkindi Sprinkle in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the future commercialization of Eton’s pediatric neurology pipeline products.



Prior to joining Eton Pharmaceuticals, Stickler was Vice President of Commercial Operations at Recordati Rare Diseases, a billion-dollar global pharmaceutical company focused on orphan and rare disease products. At Recordati, Paul successfully led sales and marketing activities for numerous orphan drug products including Cystadane, Carbaglu, and Panhematin. Before Recordati, Paul held sales and marketing leadership roles at leading pharmaceutical companies including Lundbeck Inc, Ovation Pharmaceuticals, and Abbott Laboratories (now AbbVie Inc.).



“Paul’s experience and track record of success commercializing orphan products will make him a valuable addition to our company. Given his background, we believe he is the ideal candidate to lead the launch of Alkindi Sprinkle and the commercialization of our future pediatric neurology products,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.



“I am truly excited to work at Eton Pharmaceuticals to help build a rare disease and pediatric neurology business. Alkindi will be a great addition for the patient and healthcare communities who know all too well the devastation and hardship adrenal insufficiency can cause,” said Stickler.