SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it had been awarded a sole-source contract for satellite bandwidth utilization services. The base year of the contract is valued at $3,061,221; if all four option years are exercised, the total value will be $19 million.



Kratos will provide continuous monitoring services of commercial satellites leased by the U.S. Space Force (USSF). Specifically, Kratos will provide 24x7 near-real-time performance monitoring data and bandwidth utilization assessment Radio Frequency (RF) monitoring services. RF data is the spectrum used by space systems to communicate with their ground systems. Kratos monitors the strength and characteristics of the signal, not the content. Bandwidth monitoring and utilization assessment and reporting services are required across all commercial satellites that are leased globally by the USSF.

Frank Backes, Senior Vice President of Kratos Federal Space Group, said, “The data collected from Kratos’ global sensor network will enable the U.S. Space Force to understand their usage of commercial satellite communications and inform future acquisition strategies.”

Kratos’ extensive network consists of global RF monitoring sites, hosting fixed and steerable sensors and antennas in L, S, C, X, and Ku bands. Kratos’ 24/7/365 Network Operations Center (NOC) is the central hub for monitoring and integrating raw RF data from its global sensor network. Advanced technologies developed by and exclusive to Kratos have been integrated into all levels of this cutting-edge infrastructure, from custom algorithms employed in the sensor network, to industry-leading commercial applications used in the NOC for data monitoring, correlation and geolocation, to specially-developed analytics that provide the real meaning behind the raw data. The RF bandwidth monitoring services are part of a portfolio of RF services offered to government and commercial customers including end-to-end satellite RF monitoring, interference detection, geolocation and mitigation.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.