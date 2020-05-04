VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company focused on applying novel and natural treatment protocols to address a broad range of disorders and deficiencies with an emphasis on psychedelic medicine, has advanced its North American new clinical entity (NCE) expansion stratagem via the formation of a dedicated planning committee (the “Committee”).



The Committee has been mandated with accelerating the Company’s entry into the U.S., where it plans to open and/or acquire a minimum of five NCEs during 2020. Champignon continues to conduct discussions with revenue generating clinics located in California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Missouri.

“We will look to capitalize on the fragmented nature of the U.S. ketamine clinic marketplace with the objective of creating a consortium of integrated mood disorder treatment and research facilities,” commented Gareth Birdsall, CEO of Champignon. “By leveraging existing protocols, data sets and SOPs from our flagship clinic, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence, arguably the most advanced integrated mood disorder centre in North America, we will improve economics, increase patient enrollment and function as the pre-eminent brick and mortar staging ground for novel molecule discovery initiatives. Champignon remains bullish on the U.S. marketplace due to favourable co-payer infrastructure, as well as a vast addressable patient population.”

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) is focused on the formulation and manufacturing of novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutraceutical and psychedelic medicine while being supported by a leading psychedelics medicines clinic platform. The Company is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

W. Gareth Birdsall

CEO & Director

T: +1 (613) 967-9655

E: info@champignonbrands.com

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Tyler Troup

Circadian Group

E: SHRM@champignonbrands.com

FOR CHAMPIGNON BRANDS FRENCH INQUIRIES:

Remy Scalabrini

Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement