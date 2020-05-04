MONTREAL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with TASSTA , a global mission critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) software provider and end-to-end solution for critical communications. The initial opportunities to work together are in Southeast Asia.



TASSTA has integrated its MCPTT application across the portfolio of Siyata’s in-vehicle (UV350, CP250) communications devices. TASSTA has ordered devices to supply various first responder groups with devices for trials in Southeast Asia.

TASSTA, recognized as “Top 10 Emergency Management Solutions Providers” by Government CIO Outlook , for three consecutive years offers voice communications, emergency solutions, messaging and data transfers through a Push-to-Talk (PTT) solution that leverages the technical capabilities of enterprise grade smartphones. The completed TASSTA solution comprises Push-to-Video, individual, group and priority calls, messaging including data transfer, voice recording, GPS and in-house tracking, alarm emergency solutions and many other features.

Imran Jaffar, General Manager for Asia of TASSTA states, “There is a growing demand for our TASSTA Push-to-Talk solution in Southeast Asia, and we are pleased to work with Siyata who offer high quality, innovative PTT devices which we believe will be widely accepted by our target market.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very pleased to partner with TASSTA to enter new markets as part of our objective to be a leading global vendor of innovative PTT devices. We are aligned with TASSTA and their commitment to empower first responders with the trusted and advanced PTT solutions available to increase situational awareness, improve safety of the workforce and save lives.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

