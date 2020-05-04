Carlsbad, CA and Toronto, ON, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software, today announced enhancements to its calculation capabilities, user interface, and workflow solutions. With these improvements, customers can better manage their complex calculations, offer greater regulation transparency, and efficiently navigate workflows.

Long recognized for its industry-leading calculation engine, Cority Enviance enables 8,000 computations per second. This is a critical capability for companies managing complex air emissions, including GHG, water, and wastewater. Companies with heavy calculation needs, such as utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing, also use Cority’s comprehensive and configurable capabilities to accurately calculate emissions across multiple sites and meet compliance obligations across varying jurisdictions. These improvements make the calculation engine more robust, transparent, and easier to maintain.

With this new functionality, Cority is continuing to help companies conduct complex real-time calculations and provide transparent communications with regulators. Among the improvements, this release introduces:

Easy Maintenance – Complex, aggregated calculations now update automatically as the system adds new sources, making it easier and less costly to maintain and update calculations over time. This is particularly beneficial for companies that regularly add new assets during events like mergers and acquisitions.

Calculation Graph Visualizer – allows EHS professionals to quickly view and understand the flow of inputs and calculations throughout their configuration. It provides a transparent, visual, and interactive view into how calculations are set up and how to debug them when necessary, marking a significant improvement over manual processes required by other EHS software that can take hours to decipher how calculations were built.

“These new features demonstrate our commitment to maintaining and strengthening our best-in-class calculation capabilities,” said Amanda Smith, Vice President, Cority. “Our customers rely on Cority to know and show they are in compliance, and we are pleased to offer new features that will make this simpler than ever.”

Cority has also introduced improvements to workflow solutions that support customer business processes, including inspections, audits, and assessments. New response-based action plans enable the creation of required actions based on a user’s response to a question as well as present the user with optional actions. This release includes a streamlined interface that makes it easier to find actions, which is especially helpful for large audits.

Additionally, this new interface allows the user to calculate important milestone dates relative to other dates according to business rules or compliance requirements. These new workflow capabilities are available on mobile devices, both online and offline.

“It’s more important than ever that EHS professionals can complete their work on any device anywhere and anytime,” said Amanda Smith, Vice President, Cority. “Cority is dedicated to helping organizations digitize their EHS business processes, so they can fully realize the benefits of immediately accessing their critical information in order to make data-driven decisions.”

This improved functionality is immediately available to all customers and partners. New customers can schedule a full product demo by visiting https://www.enviance.com/request-a-demo.

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of close to 500 experts serve more than 1200 clients across 30 industries in 100 countries, supporting millions of end-users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. For more information visit www.cority.com.

Cority Software Inc. media@cority.com