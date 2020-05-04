DENVER, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before the stock market opens on Monday, May 11, 2020. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-221-1749

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9924

Conference ID: 7767947

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us/our-story/investors . The webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls. You will be asked to register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Monday, May 18, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 7767947

About NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel distributed company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Nestea, Volvic, Illy Coffee, Evian, Búcha Live Kombucha, ‘Nhanced and others.

The Company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.noninewage.com , www.nestea.com , www.volvic-na.com , www.illy.com , www.evian.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding NewAge’s expectation. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge Beverages Corporation please contact:

Investor Relations Counsel:

John Mills/Scott Van Winkle

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736

newage@icrinc.com

NewAge Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

Greg_Gould@NewAge.com