DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading producer of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, announced today the appointment of Larry Wert, former President of Tribune Broadcast Media to its Board of Directors.



“It is truly a pleasure to have Larry on our Board of Directors,” said Andrew Johnson, Exactus Chief Strategy Officer. “Larry’s 40-year career in broadcasting, where he recently served as President of Tribune Media, the nation’s largest local broadcast group, is going to be vital for us as we develop our presence and leadership in the hemp industry on a global level. Larry is established on various industry and charity boards, and we are looking forward to bringing his experience and relationships to Exactus.”

“Exactus has an incredible leadership team and a strong company vision for the future. I am confident that my experience in broadcasting, digital strategy, and strategic partnerships will contribute to executing their strategy,” said Larry Wert.

Since Tribune was acquired in September 2019, Larry has been working in the Healthcare, Spirits, and Media industries. Prior to his time as President of Tribune Broadcast media, Larry was the President and General Manager of WMAQ-TV, an NBC owned and operated station. Prior, he was President of The LOOP AM/FM, where he helped build Evergreen Media into the nation’s #2 largest radio Group, which was acquired by Clear Channel in 1998. He holds a B.A. degree in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

About Exactus

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients, and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment by promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit www.exactushemp.com

Investor Contact:

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

ir@exactusinc.com

PR Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales

kathleen@elevated-pr.com