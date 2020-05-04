Las Vegas , May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) announces the sale of SUPR Stream 2.0 Compression systems pursuant to its strategic partnership with a worldwide primary Value Added Reseller. This VAR is a leading provider of classified government satellite services and has now successfully marketed the SUPR Stream 2.0 to their classified clients to enhance the capabilities of mission-critical communications.



The purchase order formally integrates Cytta’s proprietary low-bandwidth video compression product(s) with the VAR’s extensive remote communications systems integration offerings. Our SUPR Stream technology enabled the VAR to create and market a proprietary solution for its military clients. By integrating and deploying the SUPR Stream compression product, the VAR is now providing their customers a new and advanced video delivery strategy.

This Agreement serves as a catalyst for Cytta to drive growth and market penetration into the nearly $5B market for government and military satellite communications technologies. Our SUPR Stream and IGAN products accelerate the provision of proprietary communication solutions and professional services to existing and new Government and IGO customers.

“This VAR is one of the largest remote communication service providers in the world and brings a wealth of experience, and strategic thinking that complements our technology and products. This is a powerful opportunity for Cytta to significantly speed integration of our SUPR compression products to multiple clients across many industries. The VAR’s scale and global network focuses on providing communication solutions to existing and new government, IGO and NGO customers. Their reach combined with our SUPR compression and IGAN communication products, will allow us to immediately serve a broader range of customers,” said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp.

Video and audio streaming are one of the most important communication tools available to the military and first responders. SUPR Compression technology is currently utilized by the military to stream high-resolution video from anywhere on earth, with a low bandwidth connection. It provides the ability to deliver high-definition video in operationally constrained environments. Adding the IGAN Matrix to the system is vital to connecting remote personnel with those on the front lines allowing complete situational awareness through a real time Observe-Orient-Decide-Act (OODA) loop.

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. Our IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real-time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.

Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all its products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit www.Cytta.com .

