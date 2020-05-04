-- Completed rolling NDA submission to FDA for setmelanotide in POMC and LEPR deficiency obesities; on track to submit MAA to EMA in the second quarter of 2020 –
-- Received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for setmelanotide for the treatment of Alström syndrome --
-- Continues to expect topline data from pivotal Phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndromes in fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021 --
BOSTON, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We are excited about the completion of our first New Drug Application (NDA) submission, which marks a critical next step towards bringing a potentially life-changing medicine to individuals living with rare genetic disorders of obesity,” said Hunter Smith, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm. “We are especially proud of how our Rhythm community, including our employees, the clinical staff at our trials sites, and the patients and families involved in our studies, has endured and met the unprecedented challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, enabling our ongoing efforts to advance the development of setmelanotide with minimal interruption.”
Murray Stewart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm, said, “We are grateful for the support and dedication of the staff at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) during these trying times, as their commitment to a consistent dialogue during the pandemic has supported the progression of our first NDA submission and our planned submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA). As we move toward the potential commercialization of setmelanotide, our team is focused on identifying patients and advancing key pre-commercial activities across Rhythm. Looking ahead, we anticipate additional data from our Phase 2 Basket Study this year and remain on track to report topline data from our pivotal Phase 3 trial in Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and Alström syndrome in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021. As these studies progress, we are simultaneously focused on building greater awareness and understanding of melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway obesity disorders among patients, physicians, caregivers and other key stakeholders.”
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. In August 2019, the company announced positive topline results from pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of setmelanotide, its MC4R agonist, in people living with POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity and, in March 2020, completed its first rolling NDA submission to the FDA. Rhythm is also evaluating setmelanotide for reduction in hunger and body weight in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in people living with Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndromes, with topline data from this trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021. Rhythm is leveraging the Rhythm Engine -- comprised of its Phase 2 basket study, TEMPO Registry, GO-ID genotyping study and Uncovering Rare Obesity program -- to improve the understanding, diagnosis and potentially the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of setmelanotide, the anticipated timing for release of clinical trial data, the timing for submission of an MAA, our ongoing efforts related to patient identification and genetic sequencing and timing thereof, our ongoing search for a Chief Executive Officer, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, and the and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund our operations. Statements using word such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “will” and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of our management transition, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the design and outcome of clinical trials, the impact of competition, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, our liquidity and expenses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies, clinical trials and commercialization prospects, and general economic conditions, and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|22,504
|$
|22,761
|Selling, general, and administrative
|12,796
|7,759
|Total operating expenses
|35,300
|30,520
|Loss from operations
|(35,300
|)
|(30,520
|)
|Total other income, net
|1,136
|1,546
|Net loss
|$
|(34,164
|)
|$
|(28,974
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(0.84
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|44,049,843
|34,417,189
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|55,776
|$
|62,294
|Short-term investments
|201,648
|230,165
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,436
|9,945
|Total current assets
|267,860
|302,404
|Property and equipment, net
|3,504
|3,671
|Right-of-use asset
|1,989
|2,045
|Restricted cash
|403
|403
|Total assets
|$
|273,756
|$
|308,523
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,932
|$
|10,415
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|11,277
|13,530
|Lease liability
|487
|472
|Total current liabilities
|17,696
|24,417
|Long-term liabilities:
|Lease liability
|2,959
|3,086
|Total liabilities
|20,655
|27,503
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|44
|44
|Additional paid-in capital
|612,552
|606,307
|Accumulated deficit
|(359,495
|)
|(325,331
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|253,101
|281,020
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|273,756
|$
|308,523
