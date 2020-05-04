Mails Letter to Shareholders Underscoring GCP’s Numerous Attempts and Actions to Seek an Appropriate Outcome on Behalf of ALL Shareholders in Connection with Starboard Proxy Contest



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it has issued an investor presentation in connection with its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2020 Annual Meeting”).

The presentation is available at https://investor.gcpat.com/proxy-materials-and-stockholder-communications. Highlights of the presentation include:

• GCP’s Board and management are taking decisive actions to deliver value to GCP shareholders

Focused the portfolio and repositioned GCP’s businesses while reducing costs

Prudently managing capital and maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity, a competitive differentiator during the COVID-19 pandemic

Recruited experienced CEO, Randy Dearth, through an extensive and rigorous search process that involved 237 potential candidates

Reviewed strategic alternatives and remain committed to evaluating all opportunities to drive value for GCP stockholders



• Strong business momentum, evidenced by the Company’s recent performance, including expected Q1 2020 results – GCP’s best first quarter earnings performance since 2016 – that position the Company well to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

Specialty Construction Chemicals (SCC) expected to deliver fifth consecutive quarter of improved profitability and significant margin expansion

Executing plan to restore sustainable long-term growth for Specialty Building Materials (SBM) business

On track to achieve $80 million in annualized cost savings through 2022, with $33 million already completed



• Refreshed, independent Board with new directors who bring significant and relevant experience and skills to effectively oversee the Company’s strategy

8 of 9 current directors are independent

Majority of the Board has been refreshed since separation from Grace – 5 of 9 current directors added in the past three years

2 new independent director nominees nominated for election at the 2020 Annual Meeting

New Independent Chairman, Elizabeth Mora, appointed in 2019

• Starboard’s reckless proxy contest, occurring in an unprecedented operating environment

Starboard relies on results in unrelated situations, but track record shows history of significant value destruction in similar situations

Starboard’s nominee slate has limited relevant sector and public company leadership experience

The GCP Board has continuously sought a constructive resolution and to avoid the distractions and cost of a proxy fight, including seeking opportunities to resolve this proxy contest by offering representation both to Starboard and GCP’s largest shareholder

Refreshed GCP Board is focused on executing its plan in the midst of unprecedented and volatile market conditions



• 40 North Management’s public statements in support of Starboard are a misleading attempt to achieve a self-serving agenda at GCP, which it has been attempting for several years

40 North is a natural potential acquirer of GCP, rapidly increased their position to nearly 25% of the Company’s stock and has obtained antitrust clearance to acquire up to 50% of the Company’s stock

40 North has demanded from GCP substantial board representation and to have 40 North’s executives serving as chairs of the Board, amounting to effective control of GCP for itself

40 North has consistently rejected GCP’s numerous attempts to reach a mutually agreeable resolution that protects the rights of ALL GCP shareholders

GCP also issued the following open letter to shareholders, urging them to Vote “FOR” ALL of GCP’s director nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card at the 2020 Annual Meeting:

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

During these unprecedented times the GCP Board and management team continue to focus on driving positive business momentum and delivering value for shareholders, while also ensuring the safety of our employees and customers. We continue to ask that you reflect on the significant results our Board has delivered, the proactive steps we have taken to position the Company for sustained success and the significant lengths to which the Board has gone to protect the rights of the majority of GCP shareholders from two large activist shareholders who have been seeking greater control over GCP.

The GCP Board’s progress would be disrupted if Starboard were to replace a supermajority of GCP’s Board through its self-serving proxy contest, which is now interestingly supported by 40 North Management (“40 North”), an investor that has previously shown interest in acquiring additional GCP shares to take creeping control of your company and demanding significant board representation.

We strongly recommend that shareholders vote the BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form to support GCP’s highly qualified slate of director nominees.

The slate that GCP has nominated encompasses the expertise necessary to best support the execution of the Company’s strategy, while ensuring strong corporate governance and accountability to shareholders. Our slate also includes two new independent director nominees with significant, relevant industry experience and operating expertise.

GCP’s Board Overseeing Positive Business Trajectory and Momentum and Is Already Executing on the Right Pillars for Growth

After months of attempting to engage constructively with Starboard about its ideas for how GCP could enhance value, Starboard finally published its “plan” for GCP. Starboard’s “plan” is based on outdated anecdotes and data, and disregards the significant steps GCP has already announced. Indeed, Starboard proposes opportunities that are, at best, already being undertaken by GCP, and at worst, not realistic to GCP’s business. GCP has already announced – and is undertaking – steps to restructure its sales force, invest in the highest ROI projects and improve its ability to cross sell into more geographies. We have also already significantly reduced costs to improve margins, addressing both our supply chain and SG&A.

Both Starboard and 40 North appear focused on GCP’s performance under GCP’s former CEO and former directors. We encourage investors to consider that the majority of the current GCP Board has been refreshed in the last three years, excluding two new candidates standing for election this year, and under our new CEO Randy Dearth, we are enhancing results and making positive progress to revenue growth, cost cutting and enhanced profitability.

History shows that the GCP Board has worked hard to deliver value over recent years, including divesting a non-core asset at a high premium, overseeing an exploration of strategic alternatives and serving as careful stewards for shareholders. Most importantly, GCP’s refreshed, experienced and independent Board has overseen the development of a clear strategy that is driving meaningful performance improvement, based on the following core pillars:

Return Specialty Building Materials (SBM) to growth by broadening market presence and accelerating introduction of new products

Sustain improvement in Specialty Construction Chemicals (SCC) margins with core market focus

Continue to build on VERIFI ® ’s momentum and success

’s momentum and success Continue to execute on multi-phase cost optimization program

Simplify organizational structure to drive accountability and improved performance

Under Randy’s leadership, GCP has successfully executed against our stated strategy and delivered results, which include:

An increase in gross margin by 140 bps year over year in 2019;

Four consecutive quarters of improved profitability for SCC, with the 5th consecutive quarter expected in 1Q20;

An increase in total cost reduction initiatives, targeted at approximately $80 million in annualized savings, including approximately $33 million total cost savings achieved through 2019 and approximately $14 million of planned $26 million in 2020 cost savings already executed;

An increase in 4Q19 VERIFI ® sales of 53% and an increase in installed truck base of 56%;

sales of 53% and an increase in installed truck base of 56%; The best year of price capture as a public company in 2019;

Investing in SBM to drive long-term organic growth; and

Installing new leadership for SCC and SBM with a streamlined, Board-approved organization.

The strong momentum overseen by this Board has continued into 2020, as demonstrated by our expected first quarter results provided on April 15, which significantly exceeded consensus estimates and are expected to represent our best first quarter earnings performance since 2016. Highlights of these expected results include sales growth in North America in both SCC and SBM, approximately 17% year-over-year growth in expected Adjusted EBIT*, expected Adjusted EBIT Margin* expansion to approximately 6.5% compared to 5.3% in the first quarter of 2019, and approximately 29% year-over-year growth in Adjusted EPS*.

Furthermore, our long-term focus on cost management and commitment to prudent capital management have made our strong balance sheet and liquidity position a true competitive differentiator. With no near-term debt maturities, and significant financial flexibility to weather the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GCP is well positioned to continue to drive positive business momentum and execute our strategic operating plan to deliver value to our shareholders. A vote “FOR” all of GCP’s director nominees on the BLUE proxy card can help ensure our progress continues.

GCP’s Refreshed Board has Acted Responsibly to Avoid a Proxy Contest and to Reach a Reasonable Settlement with Both Starboard and 40 North

We recognize that GCP has two large shareholders, 40 North and Starboard, which are each 13D filers and known activist investors, and each has expressed a desire to significantly influence the Company’s governance and strategic direction.

While the GCP Board and our slate for election at the Annual Meeting have been significantly refreshed, we have tried many times over the last year to find reasonable compromises with both Starboard and 40 North, and made various reasonable proposals to each of them that did not give up control.

GCP’s Refreshed Board Slate If elected, 6 of 10 directors will have been appointed in past 3 years Elizabeth Mora, 59, Chair, Independent Director since 2016

Randall S. Dearth, 56, President & CEO of GCP, Director since 2019

Gerald G. Colella, 63, Independent Director since 2017

Janice K. Henry, 68, Independent Director since 2016

Clay H. Kiefaber, 64, Independent Director since 2019

James F. Kirsch, 62, Independent Director since 2018

Phillip J. Mason, 69, Independent Director since 2016

Danny R. Shepherd, 68, Independent Director since 2016

Armand F. Lauzon, 63, Independent Director Nominee in 2020

John R. McPherson, 51, Independent Director Nominee in 2020 Despite this refreshment, GCP has separately offered Starboard and 40 North reasonable Board representation to resolve this unnecessary proxy contest, most recently: GCP OFFERED STARBOARD GCP OFFERED 40 NORTH 3 independent directors identified by Starboard on our 10-member Board





The addition of a fourth mutually agreeable independent director 3 40 North representatives to join the GCP Board



The addition of a fourth mutually agreeable independent director



Maintain independent Chairman STARBOARD COUNTER DEMAND 40 NORTH COUNTER DEMAND 6 seats on the Board, including a Starboard employee becoming a director

6 of 9 seats on the Board (4 40 North nominees and 2 Starboard nominees) Control of Chairmanship (particularly that GCP appoint 2 40 North principals as Co-Chairs of the Board) Both 40 North and Starboard rejected any settlement that would involve any independent directors identified by an independent search firm.

Starboard and 40 North Refuse to Settle for Less Than Control of Your Company:

We Do Not Believe Turning Over a Supermajority of the Board to Nominees of One or Two Shareholders Is Appropriate.

Given Starboard’s and 40 North’s unwillingness to consider a reasonable proposal for Board representation, we are wary of any Board structure that would allow 40 North or Starboard, individually or collectively, to obtain effective Board control, which would allow them to unduly influence strategic decisions for their own benefit, including potentially facilitating 40 North’s acquisition of GCP (or additional shares of GCP) without paying a control premium to other shareholders. Our skepticism of the Starboard and 40 North agenda is further underscored by the fact that, last year, Starboard was supportive of the stockholder rights plan GCP implemented and now – without explanation – has opposed the rights plan in its proxy materials.

One thing is certain: GCP’s Board has consistently acted to protect the rights and interests of the majority of GCP’s shareholders, and will continue to do so.

40 North’s Public Statements Are a Misleading Attempt to Achieve a Self-Serving Agenda to Control GCP, Which It Has Been Attempting for Several Years

40 North’s recent letter to the GCP Board paints a picture of a long-term, passive shareholder that has finally lost confidence in the Company’s leadership. This narrative is extremely misleading and leaves out a number of key facts:

40 North obtained Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance to acquire up to approximately 50% of GCP’s stock and in March 2019, shortly after the Company announced a strategic alternatives process, rapidly acquired ~10% of GCP stock, taking its shareholding –overnight – to ~25%. As a result, the GCP Board was forced to move swiftly to adopt a stockholder rights plan to protect the interests of the majority of GCP shareholders and prevent 40 North from acquiring effective control of GCP without paying a control premium to GCP’s other shareholders as well as to limit 40 North’s ability to block a potential transaction with a third party.

40 North has been consistently demanding significant board representation and control of the Chair role and unwilling to accept GCP’s numerous attempts to reach a mutually agreeable resolution that protects the interests of ALL GCP shareholders.

In response to our most recent outreach just a few weeks ago, 40 North demanded six board seats (four 40 North nominees and two Starboard nominees) and gave our CEO an ultimatum of 24 hours to acquiesce to this proposal.

In 40 North’s most recent public statement, nowhere do they dispute — because they cannot based on the facts — that their proposal to GCP was that GCP’s Board accept a demand to put in place a board of 9 members comprised of 3 GCP nominees, an individual selected by 40 North, whom they put on W.R. Grace’s Board, 2 Starboard nominees and 3 40 North employees, including 2 principals of 40 North who would be co-chairs of the GCP Board. GCP shareholders should be very skeptical about this proposal from an investor with a portfolio company that is a natural acquirer of GCP, who stealthily increased its position to 25% of the Company and who has obtained Hart-Scott-Rodino approval to acquire up to 50% of GCP. As one example of previous 40 North activism and actions to the detriment of shareholders, 40 North promised that Clariant would have a great future when 40 North led an effort to block the merger of Clariant with Huntsman. Then, after the merger was blocked, 40 North immediately turned around and sold shares of Clariant, and the stock thereafter plummeted 31%.

Starboard’s Track Record in Similar Situations Is Highly Questionable

We strongly believe that Starboard’s attempt to significantly alter the composition of the Board presents unnecessary risk for your investment and could undermine the Company’s current strategy – a strategy that is demonstrating results.

Though Starboard touts it delivers great returns, in truth, where Starboard has obtained similar levels of board representation to what it is seeking at GCP, their campaigns have sometimes resulted in significant value destruction. In fact, in situations where Starboard appointees have comprised at least half of the board, average total shareholder returns underperformed the S&P 500 by 29% after the date Starboard appointees first comprised at least half of the board. This excludes the recent significant stock market downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (measuring returns as of February 20, 2020). Notably, at LSB, arguably the most relevant business to GCP, the company lost 94% of its equity value after Starboard appointees joined the board.

The GCP Board Slate Is Best Qualified to Protect the Interests of ALL Shareholders

At GCP’s upcoming Annual Meeting on May 28, 2020, shareholders will be asked to make an important decision regarding the composition of the Company’s Board.

The GCP Board slate is truly independent and committed to the interests of ALL shareholders and firmly believes that Starboard’s proxy fight to gain control of a supermajority of our Board and the actions by 40 North are not in the best interests of the Company or other GCP shareholders.

We strongly urge shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form and support ALL of GCP’s highly qualified, independent slate of director nominees.

As always, we will continue to execute on our strategy in this unprecedented and rapidly evolving operating environment to drive value for you, while also ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and business partners.

If you have any questions or need any assistance voting your BLUE proxy card or voting information form, please contact GCP’s proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (866) 796-6867 or gcp@dfking.com.

We appreciate your continued investment in the Company.

Sincerely, Elizabeth Mora Randall S. Dearth Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors President and Chief Executive Officer

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See below for important information regarding such non-GAAP measures.

Advisors

Evercore is serving as GCP’s financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as GCP’s legal advisor.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

