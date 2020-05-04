SEATTLE, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global UAV propellers market was valued at US$ 258.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027).
Key trends and analysis:
The global UAV propellers market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for UAV in industries such as e-commerce. The e-commerce industry is using UAV or drones for goods delivery. For instance, Prime Air is the delivery system which was launched by Amazon in January 2017. In Prime Air delivery, goods are delivered by UAV or drones within 30 minutes on the roof top of buildings. Initially it was started in the New York City, U.S. only, however, over a period of time Amazon is expected to expand the Prime Air delivery system across more U.S. cities. Moreover, China-based e-commerce company, Alibaba, started the drone delivery system in November, 2017. Drones are efficient way to deliver products as such deliveries help save time and can deliver products to any remote location. These factors are expected to aid in positive growth/demand of the UAV propellers market during the forecast period.
Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3811
Drone manufacturers are focusing on significant developments, innovations, and customization of their UAV product portfolio. For instance, MicaSense, Inc. with Quantum Systems have developed a dual camera system to the Trinity F90+ fixed wing UAV. The F90+ has about 90 minutes of flight time and long range telemetry. It can capture high resolution pictures and videos. These advanced drones have applications in wide number of industries such as agriculture, mining, and oil and gas. In April 2020, Orbital UAV signed a contract with Northrop Grumman, to develop a hybrid propulsion system for a VTOL UAV. With the new hybrid propulsion system, VTOL UAV will able to do vertical take-off and landing.
Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/uav-propellers-market-3811
Market Takeaways:
Major players operating in the global UAV propellers market include—
Cato Manufacturing Ltd, Culver Props, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Dowty Circuits Limited, Hartzell Propeller, Inc., McCauley Propeller Systems, Inc., Sensenich Propeller Service, Inc., and others
Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3811
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
CMI
Pune, INDIA
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
logo long.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: