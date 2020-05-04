PHILADELPHIA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced the general availability of Qlik Alerting ™, an intelligent alerting platform for Qlik Sense®. Qlik Alerting delivers actionable, self-service and centralized alerting that enhances customers’ ability to proactively monitor their business data and take timely action based on insights.

“Qlik Alerting helps customers go beyond dashboards and analytical applications, creating the real-time intelligence loop needed to take action when it has the biggest impact,” said James Fisher, Qlik Chief Product Officer. “Qlik Alerting will allow customers to move from passive to active data consumption, extending the value of data by connecting the analysis of changes in data to immediate alerts and notifications sent downstream to users or other systems. The combination of Qlik Data Integration, Qlik Data Analytics, and now Qlik Alerting will provide customers with a full data intelligence lifecycle that drives actions.”

Organizations are looking to accelerate business value through data. However, that data is always changing, and sometimes critical insights are not identified until it’s too late. With Qlik Alerting, Qlik provides the ability to deliver real-time, data-driven alerts for immediate action, where and when it can make the most difference to business outcomes. Modern data analytics with Qlik encompasses the entire data life-cycle, from data preparation and integration ( Qlik Data Integration ), to AI-driven insights ( Qlik Sense ), to sharing and operationalizing findings (Qlik Alerting).

“We’ve had huge success using Qlik Sense to deliver live and predictive analytics across a health system geography. As we continue to digitally transform, we need to reach new staff groups in a way that fits into their working practice, be it clinicians working across hospital sites or nurses working within the community and caring for vulnerable patients,” said Rob O’Neill, Head of Information, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust. “With Qlik Alerting, we no longer require staff to seek out intelligence, and we can empower them through both delivering broadcast alerts to specific staff groups and through empowering our staff to self-serve alerts through our key Qlik Sense apps. For us it’s a game-changer – we are getting greater staff engagement, great staff satisfaction and greater data-driven decision making.”

Unlike simple notifications based on visualizations, Qlik Alerting leverages Qlik’s Associative Engine to deliver context-aware alerting across the entire data set, bringing timely insights to business users when they need to act. Qlik Alerting includes sophisticated alert criteria based on advanced statistical calculation and trending, comparisons and percentage changes, nested logic, drill into dimension capabilities and more. It provides both self-service alerting and centrally managed, organization-wide alerts, delivered through email and a dedicated mobile app. And, it drives value by enabling customers to manage by exception and decrease “dashboard fatigue,” driving users directly to the right dashboards and analytics, with the right selections applied, for follow up and action.

Future enhanced alerting capabilities will include integration with workflow and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions through APIs that will further accelerate the value of customer data, as well as “proximity-based alerts,” where, for example, a retailer can automatically alert a regional manager with performance insights when they arrive at a store location.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact:

Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310