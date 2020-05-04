CHICAGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2020 first-quarter net income of $46.3 million or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $41.5 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.
“GATX posted solid first-quarter results despite continuing weakness in the North American railcar leasing market and a deteriorating global economy,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “During this unprecedented time, our focus has been on ensuring the health and safety of our global workforce and serving our customers with minimal disruptions.
“Rail North America’s performance in the quarter was generally consistent with our expectations coming into 2020. We achieved fleet utilization of 99% at the end of the quarter and a renewal success rate of 74.6%. The renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 11.6% in the quarter, with an average renewal term of 31 months.
“Rail International performed as expected. Fleet utilization at GATX Rail Europe remains high at 98.5% at quarter end, and GATX Rail India grew its fleet to over 3,900 railcars while maintaining utilization at 100%. Within Portfolio Management, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates produced favorable results, despite an unprecedented drop in commercial air travel in the latter part of the quarter. Finally, American Steamship Company’s sailing season began at the end of March with seven of the planned 11 vessels currently deployed in anticipation of lower tonnage due to COVID-19 impacts. The sale of American Steamship Company is expected to close in the second quarter.”
Mr. Kenney added, “While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our first-quarter results was limited, we expect future operating results to be negatively impacted, the magnitude of which is highly uncertain and depends on many factors that continue to evolve rapidly, including the scope and duration of the pandemic’s disruptions and the shape and timing of the eventual recovery. Accordingly, we are suspending our previously announced full-year 2020 guidance.”
Mr. Kenney concluded, “I am grateful for the dedication and resilience of our employees in the face of the current obstacles. The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are extraordinary and unparalleled. However, GATX has managed through a number of crises and economic cycles during its 120-plus-year history. We entered the current crisis with a strong balance sheet, excellent liquidity, and committed long-term leases that provide a source of stable cash flows—all of which we expect positions GATX to navigate through this difficult period and capitalize on attractive investment opportunities that may arise.”
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $72.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $68.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Higher segment profit was primarily a result of higher gains on asset dispositions, partially offset by lower lease revenue.
At March 31, 2020, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 117,600 cars, including more than 15,000 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 99.0% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.4% at the end of the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 11.6%. This compares to negative 9.1% in the prior quarter and positive 5.2% in the first quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the first quarter was 31 months, compared to 37 months in the prior quarter and 39 months in the first quarter of 2019. Rail North America’s investment volume during the first quarter was $110.9 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International’s segment profit was $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Higher lease revenue in 2020, due to more cars on lease, was more than offset by changes in foreign currency exchange rates, resulting in lower segment profit.
At March 31, 2020, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 25,400 cars. Utilization was 98.5%, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.9% at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in segment profit is primarily attributable to strong performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates.
AMERICAN STEAMSHIP COMPANY
American Steamship Company (ASC) reported segment profit of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. ASC’s operations are limited during the first quarter as the vessels are in winter lay-up from mid-January through late March.
On February 7, 2020, we entered into an agreement to sell ASC. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.
TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION
GATX Corporation will host a teleconference to discuss 2020 first-quarter results. Call details are as follows:
Monday, May 4, 2020
11 a.m. Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-263-0877
International Dial-In: 1-786-460-7199
Replay: 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 /Access Code: 9070292
Call-in details, a copy of this press release and real-time audio access are available at www.gatx.com. Please access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same site.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:
|
|
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com
Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.
(5/4/2020)
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
March 31
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|271.7
|$
|274.4
|Marine operating revenue
|11.8
|13.1
|Other revenue
|25.4
|29.5
|Total Revenues
|308.9
|317.0
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|86.6
|81.2
|Marine operating expense
|10.4
|12.1
|Depreciation expense
|80.4
|79.9
|Operating lease expense
|13.3
|13.7
|Other operating expense
|8.5
|8.0
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|42.4
|46.1
|Total Expenses
|241.6
|241.0
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|27.4
|8.9
|Interest expense, net
|(46.8
|)
|(46.5
|)
|Other expense
|(8.2
|)
|(3.2
|)
|Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings
|39.7
|35.2
|Income taxes
|(12.9
|)
|(8.4
|)
|Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes
|19.5
|14.7
|Net Income
|$
|46.3
|$
|41.5
|Share Data
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.14
|Average number of common shares
|34.9
|36.5
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.12
|Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
|35.4
|37.1
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.46
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|March 31
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|570.7
|$
|151.0
|Receivables
|Rent and other receivables
|76.9
|87.1
|Finance leases (as lessor)
|66.8
|90.3
|Less: allowance for losses
|(6.2
|)
|(6.2
|)
|137.5
|171.2
|Operating Assets and Facilities
|9,972.5
|9,897.4
|Less: allowance for depreciation
|(3,222.1
|)
|(3,190.2
|)
|6,750.4
|6,707.2
|Lease Assets (as lessee)
|Right of use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
|402.8
|413.9
|Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation
|—
|8.9
|402.8
|422.8
|Investments in Affiliated Companies
|532.4
|512.6
|Goodwill
|80.6
|81.5
|Other Assets
|243.5
|238.8
|Total Assets
|$
|8,717.9
|$
|8,285.1
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|120.6
|$
|149.1
|Debt
|Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
|275.5
|15.8
|Recourse
|5,043.7
|4,780.4
|5,319.2
|4,796.2
|Lease Obligations (as lessee)
|Operating leases
|399.3
|432.3
|Finance leases
|—
|7.9
|399.3
|440.2
|Deferred Income Taxes
|930.2
|924.3
|Other Liabilities
|117.6
|140.2
|Total Liabilities
|6,886.9
|6,450.0
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|1,831.0
|1,835.1
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|8,717.9
|$
|8,285.1
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(In millions)
|Rail N.A.
|Rail Int’l
|Portfolio
Management
|ASC
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|212.1
|$
|58.3
|$
|0.3
|$
|1.0
|$
|—
|$
|271.7
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|3.3
|8.5
|—
|11.8
|Other revenue
|23.6
|1.8
|—
|—
|—
|25.4
|Total Revenues
|235.7
|60.1
|3.6
|9.5
|—
|308.9
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|72.9
|12.9
|—
|0.8
|—
|86.6
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|4.1
|6.3
|—
|10.4
|Depreciation expense
|63.6
|15.5
|1.3
|—
|—
|80.4
|Operating lease expense
|13.3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|13.3
|Other operating expense
|6.6
|1.8
|0.1
|—
|—
|8.5
|Total Expenses
|156.4
|30.2
|5.5
|7.1
|—
|199.2
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|26.8
|0.1
|0.5
|—
|—
|27.4
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(33.3
|)
|(10.6
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(1.3
|)
|1.3
|(46.8
|)
|Other expense
|(0.8
|)
|(5.5
|)
|—
|(0.2
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(8.2
|)
|Share of affiliates’ pre-tax income
|—
|—
|23.8
|—
|—
|23.8
|Segment profit (loss)
|$
|72.0
|$
|13.9
|$
|19.5
|$
|0.9
|$
|(0.4
|)
|$
|105.9
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|42.4
|Income taxes (includes $4.3 related to affiliates’ earnings)
|17.2
|Net income
|$
|46.3
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|110.9
|$
|69.3
|$
|0.3
|$
|13.7
|$
|0.5
|$
|194.7
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|26.9
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|26.9
|Residual sharing income
|0.1
|—
|0.5
|—
|—
|0.6
|Non-remarketing disposition (losses) gains (1)
|(0.2
|)
|0.1
|—
|—
|—
|(0.1
|)
|$
|26.8
|$
|0.1
|$
|0.5
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|27.4
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
(In millions)
|Rail N.A.
|Rail Int’l
|Portfolio
Management
|ASC
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|220.9
|$
|52.2
|$
|0.3
|$
|1.0
|$
|—
|$
|274.4
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|2.4
|10.7
|—
|13.1
|Other revenue
|27.4
|2.0
|0.1
|—
|—
|29.5
|Total Revenues
|248.3
|54.2
|2.8
|11.7
|—
|317.0
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|68.8
|12.1
|—
|0.3
|—
|81.2
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|4.6
|7.5
|—
|12.1
|Depreciation expense
|64.3
|14.0
|1.6
|—
|—
|79.9
|Operating lease expense
|13.7
|—
|—
|—
|—
|13.7
|Other operating expense
|6.4
|1.5
|0.1
|—
|—
|8.0
|Total Expenses
|153.2
|27.6
|6.3
|7.8
|—
|194.9
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|8.2
|0.4
|0.3
|—
|—
|8.9
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(34.2
|)
|(9.9
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(1.4
|)
|1.7
|(46.5
|)
|Other expense
|(0.7
|)
|(2.3
|)
|—
|—
|(0.2
|)
|(3.2
|)
|Share of affiliates’ pre-tax income
|—
|—
|18.2
|—
|—
|18.2
|Segment profit
|$
|68.4
|$
|14.8
|$
|12.3
|$
|2.5
|$
|1.5
|$
|99.5
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|46.1
|Income taxes (includes $3.5 related to affiliates’ earnings)
|11.9
|Net income
|$
|41.5
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|99.0
|$
|33.1
|$
|—
|$
|14.5
|$
|0.7
|$
|147.3
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|9.7
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|9.7
|Residual sharing income
|0.1
|—
|0.3
|—
|—
|0.4
|Non-remarketing disposition (losses) gains (1)
|(1.6
|)
|0.4
|—
|—
|—
|(1.2
|)
|$
|8.2
|$
|0.4
|$
|0.3
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|8.9
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
|Rail North America
|$
|5,634.6
|$
|5,632.4
|$
|5,611.9
|$
|5,607.7
|$
|5,646.7
|Rail International
|1,447.7
|1,462.8
|1,368.4
|1,404.1
|1,315.6
|Portfolio Management
|656.5
|637.0
|637.5
|626.6
|612.8
|ASC
|300.8
|291.1
|319.0
|331.2
|311.1
|Other
|107.6
|110.8
|105.5
|96.6
|99.4
|Total Assets, excluding cash
|$
|8,147.2
|$
|8,134.1
|$
|8,042.3
|$
|8,066.2
|$
|7,985.6
|Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
|Unrestricted cash
|$
|(570.7
|)
|$
|(151.0
|)
|$
|(48.6
|)
|$
|(286.6
|)
|$
|(248.4
|)
|Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
|275.5
|15.8
|112.0
|26.0
|15.9
|Recourse debt
|5,043.7
|4,780.4
|4,580.2
|4,832.5
|4,768.1
|Operating lease obligations
|399.3
|432.3
|440.3
|454.5
|456.3
|Finance lease obligations
|—
|7.9
|—
|10.6
|11.0
|Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
|5,147.8
|5,085.4
|5,083.9
|5,037.0
|5,002.9
|Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|1,831.0
|$
|1,835.1
|$
|1,786.5
|$
|1,834.8
|$
|1,809.2
|Recourse Leverage (1)
|2.8
|2.8
|2.8
|2.7
|2.8
_________
(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder’s equity.
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
|Total Assets
|$
|8,717.9
|$
|8,285.1
|$
|8,090.9
|$
|8,353.1
|$
|8,240.2
|Less: cash
|(570.7
|)
|(151.0
|)
|(48.6
|)
|(286.9
|)
|(254.6
|)
|Total Assets, excluding cash
|$
|8,147.2
|$
|8,134.1
|$
|8,042.3
|$
|8,066.2
|$
|7,985.6
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Rail North America Statistics
|Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
|Average renewal lease rate change
|(11.6
|)%
|(9.1
|)%
|(7.7
|)%
|(2.8
|)%
|5.2
|%
|Average renewal term (months)
|31
|37
|40
|40
|39
|Fleet Rollforward (2)
|Beginning balance
|102,845
|103,255
|103,554
|104,830
|105,472
|Cars added
|883
|965
|902
|661
|617
|Cars scrapped
|(389
|)
|(620
|)
|(513
|)
|(377
|)
|(662
|)
|Cars sold
|(781
|)
|(755
|)
|(688
|)
|(1,560
|)
|(597
|)
|Ending balance
|102,558
|102,845
|103,255
|103,554
|104,830
|Utilization
|99.0
|%
|99.3
|%
|99.2
|%
|99.5
|%
|99.4
|%
|Average active railcars
|101,668
|102,309
|102,653
|104,089
|104,613
|Boxcar Fleet
|Ending balance
|15,026
|15,264
|15,803
|15,921
|16,006
|Utilization
|94.6
|%
|95.0
|%
|93.5
|%
|94.1
|%
|95.2
|%
|Rail Europe Statistics
|Fleet Rollforward
|Beginning balance
|24,561
|24,211
|23,967
|23,531
|23,412
|Cars added
|871
|416
|325
|491
|185
|Cars scrapped/sold
|(80
|)
|(66
|)
|(81
|)
|(55
|)
|(66
|)
|Ending balance
|25,352
|24,561
|24,211
|23,967
|23,531
|Utilization
|98.5
|%
|99.3
|%
|99.4
|%
|98.9
|%
|98.9
|%
|Average active railcars
|24,622
|24,216
|23,877
|23,480
|23,105
|Rail North America Industry Statistics
|Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3)
|72.7
|%
|77.1
|%
|77.4
|%
|77.7
|%
|78.4
|%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4)
|(6.3
|)%
|(4.9
|)%
|(3.8
|)%
|(2.9
|)%
|(3.1
|)%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4)
|3.1
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|(0.2
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4)
|3.6
|%
|12.2
|%
|16.6
|%
|23.2
|%
|22.0
|%
|Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5)
|46,330
|51,295
|58,127
|69,227
|73,076
|American Steamship Company Statistics
|Total Net Tons Carried (millions)
|1.0
|7.5
|9.6
|8.7
|1.2
_________
(1) GATX’s Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.
(2) Excludes boxcar fleet.
(3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
GATX Corporation
Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES
gatx_corp_logo_only_pms647.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: