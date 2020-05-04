New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764073/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on home wi-fi router market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart connected home system and increase in demand for distance learning. In addition, the increasing adoption of smart connected home system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home wi-fi router market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The home wi-fi router market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fixed Wi-Fi router

• Mobile Wi-Fi router



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high Internet penetration with increasing online content as one of the prime reasons driving the home wi-fi router market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our home wi-fi router market covers the following areas:

• Home wi-fi router market sizing

• Home wi-fi router market forecast

• Home wi-fi router market industry analysis





