Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release May 4, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. EEST

Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on April 30, 2020 transferred without consideration a total of 738 Company's own shares to a key employee based on the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 5 315 193 its own shares.

