PATTERSON, N.J., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. ﻿ (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the launch of #StandAgainstTheStigma, a sweepstakes dedicated to raising awareness and sparking conversation around mental health. The campaign will encourage people to share their stories, tips and experiences with mental illness throughout the month of May, in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.



"It’s our mission to continue fostering conversations around mental health, which in turn raises awareness of the resources and the treatments available today," said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. "Many patients treated for mental illness are extremely resilient and have empowering stories. Through this campaign, we encourage them to open up about their own journeys, especially during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, where we anticipate to see an increase in cases of mental illness, unfortunately.”

For every entry, BrainsWay will donate $1 to the Coronavirus Mental Health Fund created by the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) . NAMI helps support people living with mental health conditions and their families during the pandemic through a variety of resources , including the NAMI HelpLine , which fields calls from individuals seeking mental health guidance and support.

Participants will also be entered to win a $250 Amazon gift card. To enter the points-driven sweepstakes, participants must follow BrainsWay on Facebook , Twitter and/or Instagram . Visit the full #StandAgainstTheStigma rules and regulations page for more information on how to enter.

This new initiative continues to show BrainsWay’s commitment to raising awareness and education around mental health, as well as modern options for treatment, including Deep TMS. BrainsWay’s Deep TMS treatment is FDA-cleared for patients with treatment-resistant depression (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Through a cushioned helmet, electromagnetic pulses are administered to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patient’s depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is noninvasive, medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 (for MDD) and in August 2018 (for OCD). BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in other psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders.