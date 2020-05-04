VANCOUVER, Canada, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today announced Darren Guarnaccia has joined the company as SVP of Product. Guarnaccia brings over 20 years of experience in marketing technology and over 25 years of high-tech experience to his role at Hootsuite, where he will lead the company’s product management, product strategy, and product marketing functions.



“Darren is an established martech visionary with a big picture view of industry trends, coupled with a relentless customer focus," said Ryan Donovan, CTO of Hootsuite. "He brings a deep understanding and expertise of all things product coupled with a proven track record of successful go-to-market motions—a great combination.”



“I’m thrilled to join such an amazing brand and team of passionate people,” said Darren Guarnaccia, SVP of Product. “Now more than ever, companies need to find more ways to get closer to their customers as we rapidly transition to a more digitally centric world. I’ve long believed social media is the cornerstone of a brand’s ability to establish trust and long-term engagement with customers, and I’m looking forward to building on Hootsuite’s already amazing foundation.”

Guarnaccia joins Hootsuite from CrownPeak, where he most recently held the position of Chief Product and Strategy Officer. There, he built out the product marketing function and unified the product management and product strategy functions. Previously, as CMO at Lytics, a leading independent player in the CDP space, he developed the demand generation function from inception. Before Lytics, he was Executive Vice President in several roles over a 10-year career at Sitecore, including Chief Strategy Officer—playing an instrumental role in establishing the company’s market-leading product strategy, go-to-market motions, and partner ecosystem.



