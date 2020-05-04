PHOENIX, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced it has been named to Transport Topics’ 2020 Top Freight Brokerage list. GlobalTranz was ranked as the ninth largest firm.

One of the most respected publications in the transportation and logistics space, Transport Topics annually names the largest players in the industry to its Top Freight Brokerage List. This award marks the fifth consecutive year that GlobalTranz has been recognized by Transport Topics as one of the most prominent and distinguished companies in freight, and the third consecutive year that GlobalTranz has been ranked in the top ten.

The recognition speaks to GlobalTranz’s continued growth, overall supply chain expertise and the strength of its technology. The GlobalTranz TMS is a next-generation logistics platform that connects shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) with GlobalTranz’s suite of logistics services. The GlobalTranz TMS offers a suite of solutions for comprehensive transportation management spanning digital freight matching, real-time freight visibility, dynamic supply chain collaboration, supply chain analytics and more.

“This recognition is a testament to our hard-working, dedicated team members,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “Through our team’s expertise, commitment to customer success, and our full suite of technology and multimodal service offerings, we’re able to deliver the solutions customers need to compete and thrive.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz's people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.