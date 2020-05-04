SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful , the global leader in headless content management, today announced a new partnership with BVA, a leading Shopify Plus agency. BVA will leverage Contentful’s newly released App Framework to build services that help BVA’s customers deliver omnichannel digital experiences.



Since BVA was founded in 2013, it has accelerated the growth of more than 100 brands including direct-to-consumer leaders Rebecca Minkoff , Tommy John , Chubbies , Native (P&G), RedBull and UNTUCKit . BVA will use Contentful’s App Framework and Shopify in tandem to deliver major projects for joint customers. BVA is also using Contentful to power the content on its own website.

“We chose Contentful for our own website because of the ease of working with a headless approach,” said Demetrios Kontizas, VP of Technology at BVA. “For these same reasons, we intend to promote Contentful’s platform to our clients because it offers the scalability that our customers need right now, especially given the uncertain times we face with COVID-19.”

Solution partners such as BVA are the cornerstone of Contentful’s partner ecosystem , enabling companies to upgrade their digital content and commerce platforms. Partners accelerate growth and enhance digital capabilities and agility by helping companies transition from a legacy CMS suite to a modern technology stack composed of best-in-class tools.

“We’re very excited to partner with Contentful to build dynamic, omnichannel experiences,” said Travis Hess, Chief Commercial Officer at BVA. “We both have a history of working with top direct-to-consumer brands, and by solidifying our partnership we can now build more for our customers at a velocity that was previously not possible.”

“Our joint Shopify customers will benefit from BVA’s exceptional strategy, marketing and management services,” said Kevin Zellmer, VP of Partnerships at Contentful. “Together, we’re building the next generation of digital experiences. Leveraging the Contentful App Framework and our Shopify Blueprint , BVA will be able to elevate its offering to help brands deliver content on every digital channel.”

Contentful has led the headless CMS industry by offering a robust partnership program, the largest global partner network of its kind, enabling customers to access the velocity and innovation resources of an agency to drive their digital initiatives. As a result, companies are developing digital capabilities grounded in a lean, modern tech stack, with a reference architecture that serves all teams across an organization.

Learn more about building digital architecture at scale in Contentful’s digital event, Blueprints featuring Audi Canada, Loblaws and Mailchimp. Join BVA’s Virtual Commerce conference on May 5 featuring McKinsey & Co., the NFL, Alibaba and more.

About BVA

BVA is a commerce agency that incubates and grows the direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that people love. With the largest and most versatile client roster in the industry, we’ve launched more brands on Shopify Plus than any other agency and currently manage a client portfolio that generates nearly one billion dollars annually in gross merchandise volume (GMV).

Through a customer-centric approach, we create measurable and executable commerce strategies that drive brand awareness, immersive customer experience, high conversions, profitability and customer lifetime value. Having built and scaled brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy John, Chubbies, Native (P&G), RedBull and UNTUCKit, we leverage our unmatched expertise to forge the future of commerce for leading and emerging DTC brands.

About Contentful

Contentful, the global leader in headless content management, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo and many others rely on Contentful’s content platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .

Contacts

Leslie McCollom, Marketing Communications Manager, Contentful

leslie.mccollom@contentful.com