DAYTON, Ohio, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid – the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years – today announces the results of the first use of the EEASY™ Lid, which boosted sales of a private label pasta sauce by more than 300% in just three months.



CCT partnered with Boyer’s Food Markets – an 18-store supermarket chain in Pennsylvania – and Stello Foods – suppliers of specialty foods for wholesale and retail – to develop a private label pasta sauce called Darci’s. The Darci’s jars used the new EEASY Lid to serve as proof of concept for the EEASY Lid and to measure its ability to drive sales.

The study was conducted over a 12-week period, starting in January of 2020 and going through March of 2020. The study looked at the impact of using the EEASY Lid on Darci’s jars compared to Boyer’s private label brand that occupied the same shelf space during the same time period one year ago. Both sauces were the same quality – the only differentiator was the EEASY Lid on the Darci’s jars.



The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid; that activates a tiny slit that releases the vacuum seal, reducing the effort needed to twist off the lid by as much as 40%.



“When we partnered with Boyer’s and Stello Foods, our goal was to increase sales by 30%,” said James Bach, CCT Managing Partner. “By the end of the 12 weeks, we were shocked to see that sales increased by 341%. We had to increase production just to keep the shelves stocked with Darci’s. This is a product that consumers instantly took to, proving there is demand for an easy-to-open jar lid, and the EEASY Lid has the capability to drive sales.”

Not only did the Darci’s brand pasta sauce dramatically outperform the Boyer’s private label brand it was tested against, it outperformed almost every other competitor, including several national brands. In addition to making it easier to open a jar, the EEASY Lid also opens up the market to people who can’t open a standard jar lid due to physical limitations; a study by North Cliff Consultants found 49% of consumers said a jar with a standard closure lid was more difficult to open than a jar with the EEASY Lid.

The test in Boyer’s stores not only illustrates the consumer demand for the EEASY Lid, but also serves as a proof of concept for the lids throughout the supply chain, from manufacturing to the kitchen table.

Continuous thread lids were used on the Darci’s jars. Later this year CCT will begin producing the EEASY Lid in a lug version, which will be the world’s first aluminum lug.

Click here to download the full EEASY Lid - Boyer’s case study

Click here to download the EEASY Lid press kit, which includes images and videos

to download the EEASY Lid press kit, which includes images and videos For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the ability to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for CCT

321-236-0102 x234

hyoung@uproarpr.com



