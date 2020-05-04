IONE, CA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announced they have released their first newsletter called “Discover It”. The first newsletter can be accessed here - https://purebase.com/newsletters/ - and you subscribe to it by submitting your email at the bottom of the page here - www.purebase.com .

The monthly newsletter will highlight a variety of subjects from new product lines and developments in the agricultural and SCM (supplementary cementitious materials) industries, as well as showcasing our numerous partnerships. We also plan to share educational notes and fun facts within the Ag and SCM sectors in California, the United States and around the globe.

Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “We recognize you are all looking for as much information as possible and everyone likes to learn something new. We are hoping to do this in our newsletter, and we hope you stay tuned for our next edition.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

Contacts

Emily Tirapelle | Purebase Corporation

emily.tirapelle@purebase.com , and please visit our corporate website – www.purebase.com .

Safe Harbor