IONE, CA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announced they have released their first newsletter called “Discover It”. The first newsletter can be accessed here - https://purebase.com/newsletters/ - and you subscribe to it by submitting your email at the bottom of the page here - www.purebase.com.
The monthly newsletter will highlight a variety of subjects from new product lines and developments in the agricultural and SCM (supplementary cementitious materials) industries, as well as showcasing our numerous partnerships. We also plan to share educational notes and fun facts within the Ag and SCM sectors in California, the United States and around the globe.
Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “We recognize you are all looking for as much information as possible and everyone likes to learn something new. We are hoping to do this in our newsletter, and we hope you stay tuned for our next edition.”
About Purebase Corporation
Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.
Contacts
Emily Tirapelle | Purebase Corporation
emily.tirapelle@purebase.com, and please visit our corporate website – www.purebase.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.govas well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.
Purebase Corporation
IONE, UNITED STATES
Image.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: