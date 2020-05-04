LAVAL, Quebec, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that Mr. Jean-François Grou is appointed Chairman of the Board of Urbanimmersive, succeeding Mr. James McDonald who has been the Chairman since 2011. Mr. McDonald will continue to serve as Board member to ensure a smooth transition and to provide enough time to nominate a new Board member. These changes are effective immediately.



Along with serving on the Board of Directors of Urbanimmersive since December 2017, Mr. Grou acted as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Rideau Recognition Inc., a Canadian technology company with nearly 250 employees having offices in Canada and in the US. Before this role, Mr. Grou was CEO and Director of 20-20 Technologies Inc., a Quebec-based technology company previously listed on the TSX with nearly 550 employees located in 13 different offices worldwide.

"It has been an honour to serve as Urbanimmersive Chairman of the Board for the last nine years, but the time has come to slow down my business activities. As Chairman, Jean-François' solid knowledge of the immersive software technology industry and his insights about the Company will greatly benefit the Board of Directors and Urbanimmersive. In these exciting and promising times for the Company, I have no doubt that Jean-François, with the support of the entire team, will pursue Urbanimmersive's journey and contribute in his own way to the Company’s success while building on UI's current momentum," said James McDonald.

"It is a privilege to be nominated by the Board as the incoming Chairman. I look forward to assuming my new responsibilities as Chairman of the Board and I intend to ensure that we continue to deliver on our promising business growth plan. On behalf of the Board, the Management team and all its employees, I would like to thank James for his guidance, expertise, commitment and support over the past nine years brilliantly overcoming business challenges in order to maintain the Company on the route of success," said Jean-François Grou.

