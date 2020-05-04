CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (DVG: TSX-V) announces that as previously stated in its press release of April 14, 2020 it has issued 23,862,475 common shares at a price of $0.025 to satisfy the outstanding interest obligations on its debenture for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020.



For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Lance Mierendorf, Interim Chief Financial Officer, lmierendorf@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps, Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps, and the ongoing development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)