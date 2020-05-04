New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724812/?utm_source=GNW

17 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in product launches, government and non-profit organization initiatives to diagnose RSV, and growing number of M&A. In addition, increase in product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Systems



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of OEMs, and supportive initiatives by regulatory bodies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market sizing

• Respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market forecast

• Respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market industry analysis





