NEW YORK, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Suite Network, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, has unveiled C-Suite Supplies and C-Suit Loans ; two new business programs designed to support companies and communities alike in getting back to work.



C-Suite Supplies offers business owners quality personal protective equipment (“PPE”) to care for their workers and safely operate during these challenging times. Every piece of equipment offered in the C-Suite Supplies marketplace is fully vetted, having undergone stringent testing and certification processes to ensure businesses remain compliant. Among the products offered are approved reusable protective masks, goggles, shoe covers, gloves, and more.

Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman of the C-Suite Network, had this to say, “Since Covid-19 hit our shores, it has impacted business in a variety of ways. Immediately there was a great need to find and source key products businesses could use to help provide and sustain business continuity as close to what it had been. As every business gets back to work, we wanted to respond to the needs of our C-Suite Network members and the business community at-large by providing the best access to products to enable the free enterprise system to prosper. Protecting your greatest assets—your people and customers, is a top priority for any business leader,”.

In addition to C-Suite Supplies, the executive network has launched C-Suite Loans, a special business program designed to give businesses a variety of funding options. Working in conjunction with Vetted Funding, lenders compete to provide the most competitive offers for loans, equipment leasing options, and funding.

“As the COVID-19 shutdown continues to affect businesses, we at C-Suite wanted to provide our members with alternative funding options, especially as the PPP loans were running dry. We knew it was imperative for us to take action and create a program that is not only useful today but can be a financial safety net in the future as well,” explains Karl Post, Co-Founder of the C-Suite Network.

Vetted Funding has currently provided $250 million dollars’ worth of relief for businesses, with over 4,000 loans funded. With twenty current lenders within their network, Vetted Funding ensures each applicant acquires the right loan, based on their financial needs.

It’s time to get America back to work – and protect, prevail and prosper.

Businesses can shop c-suitesupplies.com and choose from a wide array of approved and certified PPE. Suppliers interested in becoming a part of the marketplace can contact C-Suite Supplies: https://c-suitesupplies.com/pages/contact-us

For more information or to apply for a business loan, visit www.c-suiteloans.com .