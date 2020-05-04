On the 29th July 2020, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company’s financial results for the three months of 2020.
Webinar recording is available online at: https://bit.ly/2Yxox5A
The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
Attachment
Klaipedos Nafta
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
KN_activity results for_2020_Q1FILE URL | Copy the link below
Klaipedos Nafta LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: