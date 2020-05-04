Addresses Important Safety Requirements During COVID-19 Pandemic



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp ( GTXO ), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020 today announced that it has greatly expanded its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) offerings.

“As Chair of the Southern California Biomedical Counsel COVID-19 Supplies Taskforce , I have been working very closely with government officials at the local, state and federal levels to make sure we have adequate PPE to address the immediate needs for healthcare and essential workers and first-line responders,” said Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp. “The entire GTX Corp team has been supporting these efforts and we are pleased to announce that we are supplying customers ranging from government entities to businesses at all levels as well as individuals and their families, a full line of those PPE products needed for personal and community safety and the planned reopening of the states.”

GTX Corp’s updated, full-line of PPE can be found here and certain masks are available on GTX Corp’s dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode ‘open4biz’ and get a discount on your first order).

“GTX continues to actively utilize its extensive manufacturing expertise to source and distribute FDA and CE-certified masks across its wide network of channel partners in order to make high demand PPE products available,” continued Mr. Bertagna. “We are shipping hundreds of thousands of masks and we’ve already delivered to 38 states. We’ve had to add a number of new staff members and lease additional warehouse space to meet the surge in orders. We plan to add additional products to our PPE offerings based on demonstrated need and innovation. We have access to and are currently exploring plans to offer point-of-care COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits following serval inquiries from our numerous customers.”

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp ( GTXO ) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

See:

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

