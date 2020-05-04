Touchpoint platform connects fans and brands while promoting wellness in new ways during COVID-19 pandemic



Touchpoint app allows fans to participate in live stream fitness, motivation and focused well-being classes from the safety of home

MIAMI, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Royal Personal Training (“RPT” or “Royal”) to utilize the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices.

The RPT Fitness app will provide subscribers the ability to live stream classes hosted by RPT’s thriving team of 40 elite instructors proficient in nutritional counseling, goal mapping, exercise testing, body composition analysis, and much more, as well as provide access to class schedules, descriptions and original merchandise. The RPT team of instructors will live stream or record classes and upload to the app, providing users access to content anytime and anywhere. The fitness application will be available soon for download on any iOS or Android device via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “We are extremely excited to have entered into a licensing agreement with Shahin and his team at Royal Personal Training to produce their fitness app utilizing our Touchpoint platform. Importantly, the Touchpoint app is helping celebrities and fans connect in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. With fitness centers around the world closed due to health concerns, the Touchpoint app provides users the ability to stream live and recorded interactive content from Royal’s elite trainers and work out with celebrities and influencers from the safety and convenience of their homes. We look forward to building upon this relationship with Shahin and his exceptional team as we continue to serve our customers.”

Shahin Safai, founder and CEO of RPT commented, “We are excited to enter this agreement to establish RPT as the premier online personal training app. For the past 5 years, we have established RPT as one of the most exclusive, results-driven personal training facilities in the world. RPT has been affiliated with celebrities and influencers such as Huda Kattan, Jen Selter, Hrush Achemyan, Sommer Ray, Quincy Jones, Shiva Safai, Trey Songz, Sal Slaiby, Jennifer Stano, Frankie Delgado, Lily Ghalichi, Caroline Stanbury, FaZe Clan, Nikan, Teeqo and many more. Currently, we are all experiencing a new way of life with the COVID-19 situation and we will now be able to offer fitness and well-being from the comfort and safety of home. I am extremely excited to begin my partnership with Touchpoint. They are doing something really special with their technology, which will allow us to project our brand of fitness globally. A great feature on the RPT fitness app is the affiliate program, which creates an incentive-based ecosystem, helping one another stay healthy and fit.”

