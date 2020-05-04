Paris, France, May 4 2020

The Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. under the chairmanship of Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Exceptionally, in the context of coronavirus pandemic and the fight against its spread, and in compliance with the provisions of French ordinance of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held in closed session, excluding the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to participate to the meeting.

An audio webcast live of the Shareholders’ Meeting was available on the Company’s website. The shareholders were able to cast their votes by correspondence and ask written questions before the Shareholders’ Meeting was held.



Approval of 2019 Financial Statements

The Shareholders’ Meeting has approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2019.

Governance: evolution of the Supervisory Board

The Shareholders’ Meeting has approved the appointment of Nicolas Deconinck as member of the Supervisory Board for a 4 year term. Eric Deconinck, whose office expires at this Shareholders’ Meeting, had informed the Supervisory Board that he did not wish to renew it.

The Group reiterates its thanks to Eric Deconinck for his involvement and analyzes during these 18 years of presence on the Supervisory Board. The Council is delighted to welcome Nicolas Deconinck as a member, who, through his experience in digital marketing and internationally, will enrich the debates of the Supervisory Board.

Other resolutions

The other resolutions adopted by the Shareholders’ Meeting are related notably to:

The amounts of the compensation paid or awarded for the 2019 financial year to the concerned Company officers, as well as the principles and criteria of this compensation for the 2020 financial year (“Say on Pay) ;

The usual Financial authorizations.

The complete results of the votes are available on the Company's website under: “Shareholders’ General Meeting 2020”.

Calendrier financier

Q2 and Half Year 2020 financial results – press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning • October 20, 2020: Q3 2020 financial results - press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel. : +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletic tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com. ​

