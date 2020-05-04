The general meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) held on 20 April 2020 adopted a decision on the distribution of the company profit for 2019 and the payment of an EUR 0,0081 dividend per share.
Dividends are paid out from 19 May 2020 in the following order:
Dividends paid in 2020 will be taxed as follows:
Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to SEB bankas together with the broker’s confirmation by 14 May 2020.
For additional information on pay out of the dividends please contact AB SEB bankas, phone number 1528.
The individual authorized by Litgrid AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Project manager
Communication Division
phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu
