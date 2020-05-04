Marseilles, April 30, 2020

BOURBON Corporation put into liquidation by decision of the Marseilles Commercial Court

In its judgment dated April 29, 2020, the Commercial Court of Marseilles ordered the conversion of BOURBON Corporation's reorganization proceedings into a court-ordered liquidation.

In the same judgment, the Marseille Commercial Court appointed Jean Pierre LOUIS and Marc SENECHAL as joint liquidators and maintained Frédéric ABITBOL and Alexandre BONETTO as joint administrators of BOURBON Corporation.

As a reminder, all of the assets and activities of BOURBON Corporation were sold to Societé Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), which became the new shareholder of BOURBON Maritime and owner of the BOURBON brands ( https://www.bourbonoffshore.com ). For more information regarding BOURBON Corporation company: http://bourboncorporation.com/



CONTACT: Communication and investors/analysts/shareholders’ relations

+33 140 138 607 / investor-relations@bourbon-online.com



Attachment