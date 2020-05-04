RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER is delighted to announce that Aaron Carter, Assistant Vice President, Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative (IPHEC) , and the University of Illinois at Chicago have been honored with E&I Cooperative Services Awards , which recognize excellence in the higher education purchasing profession.



Aaron was announced winner of the E&I’s David H. Lord Cooperative Services Award, which was created to acknowledge and recognize a member who has made exceptional contributions to E&I Cooperative over a comprehensive period of time through volunteerism in the area of Cooperative Services, as exemplified by David Lord, long-time E&I President. The nomination criteria for the award include loyalty, dedication and continued and/or extraordinary service to the procurement profession through E&I.

University of Illinois at Chicago, led by Director of Purchasing Debra Matlock, received the E&I Cooperative Contract Volume Award, which recognizes an E&I member in higher education with the highest year-over-year increased purchase volume.

E&I Cooperative Services is the USA’s largest member-owned, non-profit purchasing cooperative serving the needs of education. As a trusted advisor to the education community, it offers over 120 competitively solicited contracts as well as solutions to help more than 4,500 members source effectively.

In 2018 Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative (IPHEC) chose JAGGAER’s Source-to-Pay solutions to serve the State’s public, higher education institutions, and community colleges via E&I Cooperative’s competitively solicited and awarded contract.

“E&I Cooperative Services and JAGGAER are valuable partners, and I know they are as excited as I am to support and advance the collective activities of public institutions of higher education,” said Aaron Carter. “We can all take pride in the award.”

University of Illinois-Chicago has been a longstanding, best-in-class JAGGAER customer, who in 2019 renewed their commitment to JAGGAER by extending their Procure-to-Pay contract through 2026. The University also expanded their usage of JAGGAER by electing to implement Contracts+ functionality.

“The recognition of Team UIC Purchasing with E&I’s Cooperative Contract Utilization Award is truly appreciated. It is really a tribute to E&I for identifying and securing cooperative contracts reflective of its members’ requirements for best value, competition, and a broad range of supplies and services. We are proud to receive this acknowledgement and thank JAGGAER for our contract and their contribution to making this E&I award possible for UIC,” said Debra Matlock.

“Here at JAGGAER we are delighted to congratulate Aaron and Debra on these awards and their exceptional endeavors in cooperative purchasing,” said Helen Johnson, Vice President, Education at JAGGAER. “We would also like to thank IPHEC and E&I Cooperative Services for their partnership and for helping us better serve our customers in Illinois and across all higher education in the United States,” she added.

